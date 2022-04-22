ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

LFR: Man saves wife from overnight fire, both hospitalized

By Andrew Ward
klkntv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A disabled couple is in the hospital after a fire early Friday morning near 56th St. and Otoe St., according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue. The battalion chief tells...

www.klkntv.com

WOWT

Crews respond to Burt County grass fire, town briefly evacuated

BURT COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A town was evacuated Saturday as crews responded to a large grass fire in Burt County. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the town of Macy in Thurston County was evacuated as a fire raged in nearby Burt County. Residents were allowed to return to their homes a short time later.
BURT COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Semi hits car then hotel near Omaha intersection

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating what lead up to a crash involving a semi and a hotel. A semi plowed into the Satellite Motel near the intersection of 60th and l Streets just after 7:30 p.m. The truck also hit another car before hitting the building. The...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fire takes down structure Saturday morning, in Ellis

BEATRICE – Firefighters and water sources from multiple departments fought a debris fire in southeast Nebraska Saturday morning. The fire call just before 8:30 a.m. initially reported a grass fire in the unincorporated village of Ellis, southwest of Beatrice. But gusting winds fueled flames that destroyed an abandoned trailer home that apparently was being taken apart.
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two-car collision outside of Norfolk on highway 81

NORFOLK, Neb.-- A two-car collision happened outside of Norfolk on highway 81 by the airport Friday afternoon. First responders from Norfolk Fire and Rescue and Norfolk Police Department were on the scene around 1 pm where a car and a truck could be seen in a ditch off the highway.
NORFOLK, NE
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

The body of a 10-year-old girl from Wisconsin was found a day after she was reported missing. The remains of Liliana "Lily Peters was found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested in connection to the fourth grader''s death. Police are investigating the death as a possible homicide.“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Lily Peters during this tragic time,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said.He also warned the public that a threat to...
WOWT

Former Nebraska corrections employee arrested by state patrol

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a former staff employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Wednesday. Nikki Peterson, 32, was arrested for unauthorized communication with a committed offender and sexual abuse of an inmate which are both felony offenses according to the release. The Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
KXII.com

2-year-old boy run over by construction vehicle

HUNT COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A two year old in Hunt County is in critical condition after being run over by an earth mover called a skid steer. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office said it happened in West Tawakoni at the Lovely RV Park. Officers said when they arrived...
HUNT COUNTY, TX
The Independent

Architect who ‘died’ for five minutes in horror house fire reveals where he ‘went’ when his heart stopped

A holiday home boss and father-of-five who ‘died’ for five minutes when his heart stopped beating after a terrifying house fire sent him into cardiac arrest has become friends with the firefighter who brought him back to life.Retired architect Steve Taylor, 64, and his wife, Jo, 53, who run the business based at their home in Upper Tysoe, Wawickshire, together, had sat down to dinner in January 14 with her 80-year-old parents when smoke poured through the ceiling light fittings and the fire alarms sounded.Ushering everyone out, Steve – father to Jessica, 36, George 34, Ben, 22, Will, 12, and...
