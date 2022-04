Bala Cynwyd artist Paulette Bensignor creates landscape paintings that are based in abstract formats, reports Emily Pellini for Philadelphia Style magazine. “I usually write myself notes, sketch or paint in watercolor and take photos to remind me of the idea that I hope to create. Back in the studio, I will draw a montage of images on a surface using the line with charcoal, pencil or paint. As I work, I will keep refining my images using colors, line painting in layers of light and shadow. I make constant decisions when I am working, usually painting and repainting for months,” Paulette Bensignor says about her process.

BALA CYNWYD, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO