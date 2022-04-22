The Huntington's family saga 'Our Daughters, Like Pillars' plays out slowly but surely

It finally feels like springtime again with the return of the Independent Film Festival Boston. Canceled in 2020 and banished to virtual screens in 2021, the area’s annual feast for cinephiles returns at last in person, starting this Wednesday, April 27, and running through Wednesday, May 4. Once again offering eight days of eclectic selections at beloved indie arthouses the Somerville Theatre, the Brattle Theatre and the Coolidge Corner Theatre, this year’s festival is also screening for the first time at WBUR’s CitySpace (technically the only IFFBoston venue actually located in Boston). After testing the waters with last October’s 11-film Fall Focus at the Brattle, program director Nancy Campbell and executive director Brian Tamm have come roaring back with a vengeance, bringing 36 features and 45 shorts they’ve collected from far and wide.
