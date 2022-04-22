ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, MA

The Huntington's family saga 'Our Daughters, Like Pillars' plays out slowly but surely

By Jacquinn Sinclair
WBUR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe story of the Shaw family moves slowly; it's thick and rich like molasses in Kirsten Greenidge's world premiere "Our Daughters, Like Pillars" at the Huntington Theatre Company (through May 8). Wounds seep without much tending to, and (some) old beliefs remain intact, but it's evident that the flawed troupe, bound...

www.wbur.org

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Grant Denyer reveals that his one-year-old daughter Sunday may be communicating with her great grandmother - from beyond the grave

Grant Denyer and his wife Chezzi have revealed that their youngest daughter, Sunday, may be communicating with her great grandmother - who is long dead. The couple made the surprising claim about supernatural activity during their regular podcast It's All True? - explaining that the one-year-old appears to be responding to an unseen presence.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
City
Huntington, MA
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dorothy West
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Drops a Bombshell About His Future as Sonny: ‘I Hate to Say That, But… ’

The Emmy winner is as happy as can be on the show right now. Nevertheless…. During a live State of Mind on April 24, General Hospital leading man Maurice Benard fielded a question about his future that yielded an answer that’s sure to put a chill in the hearts of Sonny fans. First, he explained that his satisfaction with his work on the soap came and went in “waves,” adding, “I’m really happy right now.”
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Saga#Pillars#Octavia
Soaps In Depth

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Spoilers: Steffy Remembers!

How much will Steffy remember in these THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL spoilers? When her amnesia clears and she remembers her husband and son, can she handle the truth about what happened to Finn?. After waking up, Steffy suffered amnesia that left her believing that Liam was her husband. She...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew Broderick Says Getting COVID-19 After Being “So Careful” Was “Really Disappointing”

Matthew Broderick says that he and Plaza Suite costar Sarah Jessica Parker had avoided contracting COVID-19 for so long — and despite other cases in his family — that he began to believe he “was one of these people who doesn’t get it.” The actor appeared on SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle Show to talk about his experience starring opposite his wife, Parker, in the Broadway production. During the conversation, he opened up about missing several performances of the Neil Simon play after having to quarantine due to testing positive for COVID-19.More from The Hollywood ReporterBeanie Feldstein in 'Funny Girl': Theater ReviewTony Awards...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Luke Evans Hospitalized

Actor Luke Evans was hospitalized on Thursday, but he made the best of the awkward situation. The 43-year-old posted on Instagram from a hospital room where he wore a face mask, traction socks and two hospital gowns. He assured fans that the visit was "nothing serious" and that he "mainly came for the gowns."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Soaps In Depth

Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey Had the “Perfect” Getaway — See the Pics!

When GENERAL HOSPITAL’s production shut down in mid-April for the soap’s spring hiatus, Laura Wright (Carly) decided to make the most of her time off by scheduling a short vacation with her longtime beau, Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter)! The real-life love birds are used to the sunny weather of Southern California, but they traded the Pacific Ocean for the Atlantic Ocean and headed to beautiful St. Augustine, Florida, for a few days!
CELEBRITIES
WBUR

Biographical musical 'Ain't Too Proud' is a fast-paced concert following the rise of the Temptations

Growing up, Saturday mornings meant completing chores while the music of Motown — Martha and the Vandellas, Smokey Robinson, The Supremes and more — piped loudly through the living room speakers. Singing the catchy melodies certainly made the mundane tasks fly by, but when The Temptations’ songs came on, the infectious rhythms spurred everyone in the household to stop and dance.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Cinephiles rejoice: Independent Film Festival Boston returns in-person this year

It finally feels like springtime again with the return of the Independent Film Festival Boston. Canceled in 2020 and banished to virtual screens in 2021, the area’s annual feast for cinephiles returns at last in person, starting this Wednesday, April 27, and running through Wednesday, May 4. Once again offering eight days of eclectic selections at beloved indie arthouses the Somerville Theatre, the Brattle Theatre and the Coolidge Corner Theatre, this year’s festival is also screening for the first time at WBUR’s CitySpace (technically the only IFFBoston venue actually located in Boston). After testing the waters with last October’s 11-film Fall Focus at the Brattle, program director Nancy Campbell and executive director Brian Tamm have come roaring back with a vengeance, bringing 36 features and 45 shorts they’ve collected from far and wide.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy