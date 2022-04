The Midland FiberArts Guild will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26 in the Luther Room at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3701 Jefferson Ave. in Midland. The speaker will be Charlotte Diller of East Jordan who will talk with us about her business, Fat Wool Co., and the quilting that she does. The public is welcome. To learn more, visit Midland FiberArts Guild on Facebook.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO