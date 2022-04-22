Capstar Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (CSTR) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $10.7 million.

The bank, based in Nashville, Tennessee, said it had earnings of 48 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $31.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $30.2 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.6 million.

