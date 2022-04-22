Northern Minnesota's heritage comes back to life

As a youth, the history and unforgettable experience of touring into the depths of the 2,341 foot-deep Soudan Underground Mine stuck with Sarah Carling.

“In fifth grade, I did report on the Soudan Underground Mine,” Carling, who grew up in Oak Grove, Minn., but spent summers at the family cabin in northern Minnesota said. “I have since gone back there several times with friends. It's amazing.”

Northern Minnesota's mining, communities, and community assets are getting a spotlight under a new regional marketing initiative spearheaded by Carling, area tourism officials and project supporters.

“Northern Minnesota Historic Mine Tour,” is a video, photo and interpretive sign marketing effort.

The project highlights the stories, history and assets of 40 former and active mines and 32 communities stretching from the Cuyuna Range to the North Shore.

The campaign is aimed at informing visitors about the story of northeastern Minnesota mining and how former mines have been reclaimed for recreation and other uses.

It also focuses on communities across the region and the attractions within each community.

“The reason we're doing this is was at one time we had all these small booming communities and they all continue to have something to offer,” Megan Christianson, Visit Grand Rapids executive director said. “What we want to celebrate is what these mines have been, what they've become after they became inactive and tell the story of these communities and what they have to offer.”

Carling, Community and Economic Development Associates regional director, Christianson, and Beth Pierce, Iron Range Tourism Bureau executive director, are leading the campaign.

In recent years, several former mining areas, including the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area at Crosby, Tioga Recreational Area in Cohasset and Redhead Mountain Bike Park in Chisholm, have been reclaimed as major recreation areas.

Other former mining areas have been reclaimed for new housing development, fishing, disc golf, beaches, campgrounds, and all-terrain vehicle riding.

“I think it's just a great way to show how industry and recreation are intertwined in our region and how we can make those areas work together,” Pierce said. “It's a good story to be told.”

Reclaiming former minelands for new uses turns former mining property into something new and valuable to tourism and quality of life, Carling said.

“It highlights how beautiful the landscape can be,” Carling, a resident of Bovey, said. “Most of these communities are old mining communities and the concern was they have a lack of visibility and they still have a lot of pride in mining.”

Each community across the region holds tremendous pride in their town and history of producing the iron ore needed to make domestic steel, Christianson said.

“The mines that are here and were here created a huge economic boom and still do,” Christianson said. “If you think about steel, a lot of the steel made in America still comes from here. And the communities are really changing and have a lot to offer.”

Over the past three years, Dan Connolly of Screen Door Production has been shooting video and photos across the region for the campaign, Christianson said.

A 60-second video for each of the 32 communities will be produced, highlighting attractions in each community including historic sites, trails, business, and other activities, Christianson said.

Up to 13 attractions in each community will be included in each video.

Each community will receive copies of all video and photos shot in its community.

An interactive Esri map of the communities, attractions and mining history that can be downloaded on computers and mobile devices, is also being produced.

Interpretative panels detailing mining and community history will be erected in each community.

It's hoped the interpretative panels will be up by this fall, Carling said.

The entire project is scheduled to launch in 2023.

“It's one of those things I've thought of ever since a kid, why don't we link these communities together?” Carling said. “It's really trying to create the history and show how significant it is in the past and today.”

A legislative effort will also be made to designate the mapped mining route just as the Great River Road is designated as an All-American Road by the Federal Highway Administration.

“We think it's due time to get this designated because of the huge impact mining has had on Minnesota and the nation,” Christianson said. “It's really going to celebrate mining from a visitor profile.”

Dozens of communities, area counties and other organizations are supporting the more than $300,000 project.