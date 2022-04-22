Chisholm conducts second community engagement meeting

CHISHOLM — Community members had an opportunity to hear options for the district related to a potential operating and bond election this November at a community engagement meeting held Wednesday at Valentini’s Supper Club in Chisholm.

The meeting was attended by an estimated 80 people, and is the second of three such meetings the district is planning as part of its comprehensive planning process.

The task force now plans to review data and stakeholder feedback to recommend a final plan to be presented at a third community engagement meeting anticipated for mid-May of this year.

“It was great to hear feedback from the community and their overwhelming support for their schools. We hope to hear more from the community in Mid-May,” Chisholm School Superintendent Adrian Norman said via email on Thursday.

During the presentation, representatives from the firm Ingensa provided information on the condition of each of the district’s three school buildings and the identified areas needing attention. They were also given a glimpse at five options to address the situation. There was also time for group discussions and questions.

At present the Chisholm School District has roughly 700 students, and is considered a medium-size school district when compared to others in the state, according to presenters.

The audience was presented data showing that property taxpayers in Chisholm would not benefit from consolidation with either Hibbing or Mountain Iron-Buhl, its two closest neighbors. It was also noted that if consolidation was a consideration, the county, not the school district makes the decision on which district to consolidate with.

Norman has said previously that since he signed on as superintendent nearly 10 months ago, he’s heard support for collaborating with other district’s, but not for consolidation. His sentiments were echoed by audience members who spoke out on Wednesday.

Funding is a main concern when the district looks for a solution to ongoing expenses related to the district’s three school buildings.

More than $7 million of deferred maintenance infrastructure needs were identified at the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary, the district’s newest building built in 1958; More than $18 million were identified at Chisholm Elementary, the district’s oldest building constructed in 1913; and approximately $17.5 million at the high school, a building that dates back to 1924, according to information compiled for the presentation on Wednesday. It was noted that the amount listed for Chisholm Elementary does not include any space remodels to address any educational adequacy needs.

The school district receives $300,000 in long-term facilities maintenance revenue (LTFMR) annually, but $200,000 of this budget is already committed to current bonded facility projects. That leaves only $100,000 per year available until those bonds mature in FY2039.

The district has already spent more than $100,000 in emergency repairs this past year alone, and is still experiencing a host of ongoing issues in each building.

A video briefly posted on the school website a couple of weeks ago shed light on several problem areas throughout the district’s three buildings. At Chisholm Elementary there are water stained ceiling panels and walls in some areas of the building, a water damaged floor in an unused classroom, water pouring in the basement of the school, and plastic bags covering the electric components of the heating system to prevent water damage. An alley directly behind the Chisholm Elementary is blocked off due to concerns that a vehicle could fall into the basement.

Footage from the high school shows standing water in the basement, a damaged wall and a doorway that needs replacing. A leaking pump that is key to the heating system for both buildings is also shown. The video also shows the school bus garage behind the high school, where holes have been cut in the sheetrock in order to fit the bus mirrors.

The video has since been taken down, and tours originally set for Wednesday that would have provided behind-the-scenes access to the problem areas were canceled due to safety concerns, according to Norman. Many of the issues highlighted in the video were brought up during the presentation on Thursday.

The School District’s current operating referendum is set to expire in 2024, with the last year of the authority being the 2023-2024 school year. It provides $251.38 per pupil unit, or about $200,000 per year to the school district. Of that amount, approximately $78,000 comes from taxpayers in the form of the local levy, and the remainder comes from the state, according to Michael Hoheisel from R.W. Baird, the district’s financial consultant.

One option presented, referred to as Option 3A, is a single-site campus that is estimated to save the district $310,000 annually in operating costs.

Should the district decide to move forward with this option, it would likely go to the voters for an extension of the current operating referendum along with the need for a building bond referendum, according to Hoheisel.

Any plan for renovations would need to go before the MDE for approval, before going to the voters of the school district. One concern aired on Wednesday was that the Chisholm Elementary is currently at around 44 overall building utilization, which is significantly under the 90 percent recommended by MDE. Meanwhile the Vaughan is at more than 90 percent capacity and has no room for growth. The high school is at 88 percent of classroom utilization, which is slightly above the 80 percent MDE standard.

Minnesota State Statute 475.43 limits the amount of bonding capacity a school district can use for improvements, and Chisholm has approximately $32 million remaining for bonding capacity.

Option 3A involves selling the Vaughan-Steffensrud, demolishing the Chisholm Elementary building and the carpenter shop and boiler room, and adding a new early childhood through sixth grade addition, and appeared to be the most popular of the five presented during the discussion at the community engagement meeting this week. It also ranked top among the majority of a 23-member community task force formed since the first community engagement meeting held in February, and also was ranked first among teachers.

This option also addresses safety concerns with the separate bus/parent drop off area, and includes a new bus garage ($2.2 million), new outdoor play area/green space.

There are major needs that aren’t included in this plan including ventilation upgrades in the classrooms/shops ($7.9 million), ventilation upgrades at the auditorium ($2.2 million), various deferred maintenance scopes, auditorium seat refurbishment ($460,000), a new six-lane swimming pool and renovation of existing pool to usable space ($8.1 million).

Other options presented during the session included a new school building Option 5, estimated at $78.9 million. This option comes in well above the $32 million budget limit for the district, but needed to be explored as the board evaluated making investments in the district’s existing buildings.

There were also other options presented that would keep the district’s three buildings, and an option that would keep the Chisholm Elementary and high school building.

“No decisions have been made,” stressed representatives from Ingensa during the presentation.

In the event MDE gives a favorable review, the district would need 50 percent of the voters to pass a building bond referendum. If the MDE gives an unfavorable review because a project doesn’t meet its guidelines, it can still go to the voters but would require 60 percent of the voters to approve.

MDE can also give a negative review, which would mean the plan doesn’t fit, and is a strain on the district's operating budget, and cannot go out for a vote.

The district continues to explore a variety of funding options and is keeping its eye on a bill in the current legislative session that if passed, would create a new Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB) fund and allocate $7 to $8.5 million to the district over the next 10 years, from 2024-2034 to assist with much needed improvements. As of March 24, the bill passed the Senate and House Tax committees.

It was also noted in the information provided on Thursday that the IRRRB could potentially assist with demolition costs from another IRRRB fund, if needed.

All five of the options presented at the meeting on Wednesday are anticipated to be posted on the district’s website at www.chisholm.k12.mn.us by next week.