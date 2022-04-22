SAP: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALLDORF, Germany (AP) _ SAP SE (SAP) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $830.3 million.

The Walldorf, Germany-based company said it had profit of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.12 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The business software maker posted revenue of $7.94 billion in the period.

