Financial Reports

SAP: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WALLDORF, Germany (AP) _ SAP SE (SAP) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $830.3 million.

The Walldorf, Germany-based company said it had profit of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.12 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The business software maker posted revenue of $7.94 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAP

