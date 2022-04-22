ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E-G, Virginia schools get suspicious calls

EVELETH/VIRGINIA — Both the Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia high schools received phone calls Wednesday that “something had been placed’’ in both schools, according to a notification from Rock Ridge Public Schools.

Eveleth Police Chief Jesse Linde said a male caller, who was hard to understand with a very thick accent, called around 12:45 p.m. and was talking about a “package with wires’’ in room 201 of the E-G High School, which turned out to be a girls’ bathroom. He added room 201 at the elementary school was a teacher’s lounge. Both areas were searched and nothing suspicious was located, according to Linde.

The RRPS notification from Superintendent Noel Schmidt sent to Rock Ridge families and staff said the Eveleth and Virginia Police Departments investigated each situation and found nothing to be true, as claimed by the caller.

“At no time were students or staff in any danger. Consequently, school went on as usual.’’

The notification started out by saying, “We want you to know about some events that happened today.’’ It went on to state, “Today we had two false (crank) phone calls. At least one originated from another state. The first call came into the Eveleth Police Department and the caller claimed there was a specific location where something had been placed in Eveleth(-Gilbert) High School. The second call came into the Virginia Police Department and that caller claimed there was a specific location where something had also been placed in Virginia High School.’’

Linde noted the call was made from a disposable cell phone, which makes finding the origin of the call very difficult. The call could have come from out of the country, but it is hard to tell, he added.

Multiple calls to area schools were made on Wednesday, according to Linde. He said that included Cloquet, Littlefork and International Falls and all of those schools were evacuated.

A fox21online.com report said the Cloquet bomb threat call was identical to one at Esko High School last month. “In the Esko incident, the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office asked for help from the FBI, which found that the called-in bomb threat originated from a country in Africa.’’

Linde said the FBI was also alerted about the calls to E-G and VHS on Wednesday.

“This is a good reminder to all of us to keep talking to our kids and students about making good decisions and not making up information or spreading lies or misinformation,’’ Schmidt said. “The Eveleth and Virginia Police Departments will continue to investigate the situation.’’

An email for comment from the Virginia Police chief was not returned as this edition went to press.

