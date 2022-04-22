ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Will Natalie Portman’s Thor mean the end of Chris Hemsworth’s take? Not necessarily

By Ben Child
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=322YMZ_0fGqkK2s00
Ready to take on the mantle … Natalie Portman in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor’s journey from sullen princeling to selfless hero and down to beer-swilling layabout (then once again to hero) has perhaps been the most radical of any main player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s also the ultimate rebuff to the naysayers who declare that superhero movies are lazy money-making vehicles that simply repeat the same storylines over and over again. It has certainly given Chris Hemsworth a gargantuan sandpit to play in, especially since director Taika Waititi spotted the obvious comic potential and began to play up his lovable buffoon persona in 2017’s brilliant Thor: Ragnarok.

That journey is a big reason why the forthcoming Thor: Love and Thunder (also directed by Waititi) is such a tantalising prospect: we just don’t know where the film-maker is going to take the superhero next. No longer king of Asgard, a title he relinquished to Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Hemsworth’s Thor is theoretically free to hop through space in the company of the Guardians of the Galaxy for as long as it takes him to find his place in the cosmos.

Unfortunately for Hemsworth, the debut trailer for Love and Thunder, which landed this week, seems to suggest that Marvel has other plans for the son of Odin. The concept of a female Thor replacing the male incumbent has already been played out at length in the Jason Aaron-penned The Mighty Thor comics. Now we get our first look at Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster wielding Mjolnir and apparently ready to take on the mantle of Thor – presumably because Hemsworth’s god of thunder is no longer cutting it.

All of this makes a certain sense, if you think about Thor’s past adventures and where he’s ended up. You might think the idea of the superhero gadding about the universe on a journey of self-discovery perfectly reasonable after the horrors he has faced over the past few movies. Let us not forget that Thor has lost his parents and his brother Loki, plus at one point felt himself responsible for the deaths of half the population of the galaxy after he failed to take his chance to tonk Thanos during the events of Avengers: Infinity War. If he needs some time off, good on him.

The off the grid version of Thor has also been hugely more entertaining for audiences than the slightly po-faced iteration introduced by Kenneth Branagh in 2011, whether it be teaming up with the Hulk to defeat Cate Blanchett’s Hela in Ragnarok, or growing a splendid beer belly in Endgame.

Ultimately, though, this is not really who Thor is supposed to be. Branagh’s version learned early on that his powers and position come at a price: fall short, and they are ripped from him by Odin, who in the 2011 movie banishes him to Earth without his superpowers or ability to wield Mjolnir. Back then it was arrogance that caused Thor to be punished – could it be that indolence is the cause this time around? The one-time heir to Asgard even says in the trailer that he no longer wishes to be a superhero.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Yaim_0fGqkK2s00
Can he find a path back? … Chris Hemsworth in Thor: The Dark World Photograph: Jay Maidment/Marvel Studios\walt Disney/Allstar

The problem for Waititi and the Marvel team is that there are only so many times Thor can hit rock bottom before even this bounteous plot device becomes boring. Moreover, it is hard to see how the studio can elevate the new, Portman-portrayed god of thunder without denigrating the original.

Might female Thor only hang around for a couple of movies before passing the mantle back to her predecessor, as happened in the comics? Let’s hope not, for that would be a strange way to bring Portman back into the Marvel fold, nine years after her last appearance as Foster in the underwhelming Thor: The Dark World. Let’s also hope the weird and rather unsavoury comic book line, which sees the new Thor becoming increasingly riven by cancer every time she wields Mjolnir, is left out of the big-screen adaptation altogether.

Most of all, let’s hope Hemsworth’s Thor finds a path back to courage and valour that still allows us to benefit from the Australian actor’s fabulous comedy chops. At some point, we need to remember that he really is still a superhero, and not just a clownish sidekick.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

I’ve dealt with Putin before: I know what it will take to defeat this brutal despot

Maksym Kurochkin is a playwright. For almost three years, he and 20 other Ukrainian playwrights had been planning to build a new theatre in the heart of Old Kyiv. The group found a magnificent old structure that they were busy renovating in order to open the Playwrights’ theatre on 12 March. On 24 February, Maksym and his colleagues awoke to the horrific sound of bombs. 12 March came and went. Instead of planning a grand opening for a new theatre, Maksym is now examining military strategies to defeat the Russian invaders. Instead of a pen in his hand, he now carries a weapon.
WORLD
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Cate Blanchett
digitalspy.com

First look at Thor's Chris Hemsworth in new Netflix movie

Chris Hemsworth might be returning as the God of Thunder in Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder later this year, but he has another movie on the horizon. And no, we're not talking about Extraction 2, either. We're in fact talking about upcoming Netflix thriller Spiderhead, based on George Saunders' short...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Director Asked for Adjustments in Thor: Love and Thunder

The Asgardians of the Galaxy are back in the groove in Thor: Love and Thunder, but it wasn't without some adjusting from James Gunn. Ahead of their return in next summer's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Groot (voice of Vin Diesel), and Rocket Raccoon (voice of Bradley Cooper) are rocking and rolling with the mightiest Thor (Chris Hemsworth) after Avengers: Endgame. Revealing new intel, Gunn says the Taika Waititi-directed Thor-quel made adjustments at the request of the Guardians franchise filmmaker.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’s Pom Klementieff Has Wrapped On The MCU Film, See How She Celebrated

Phase Four of The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a wild one so far, with fans responding to new projects on both the small and silver screens. One of the most highly anticipated of the upcoming Marvel movies is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will end the story of the cosmic team as we know it. Guardians 3’s Pom Klementieff has wrapped on the MCU film, see how she celebrated.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Chris Hemsworth Has Wrapped On Extraction 2, See How He Celebrated

Chris Hemsworth has a number of projects on the way, but the one that’s kept him occupied over the last few months is Netflix’s Extraction 2. Production on the highly anticipated sequel has been a true feat, with the cast and crew working to deliver what looks to be a massive movie. Well, one part of the creative journey has officially come to an end for the star, as he has officially wrapped filming. With this, Hemsworth took to social media to celebrate the special occasion.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Marvel
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Jacob Batalon Speaks Out on Ned Becoming the Hobgoblin

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe love the bond between Ned Leeds and Peter Parker in the Spider-Man movies, especially because the real-life friendship between Jacob Batalon and Tom Holland makes it feel even more real. Their friendship brings a lot of joy to the screen, but longtime fans of Marvel Comics keep waiting for another shoe to drop. In the comics, Ned becomes the villainous Hobgoblin, and folks are wondering if the on-screen version of the character will ever follow the same story.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Robert Downey Jr Looks Unrecognizable With Full Head Of White Hair Filming New Film: Photos

The ‘Iron Man’ actor, 57, was spotting filming alongside Cillian Murphy for Christopher Nolan’s new drama ‘Oppenheimer.’. Robert Downey Jr. is a master at transforming for his movie roles and he proved it once again when he was spotted filming in New York on Tuesday, April 12. The 57-year-old thespian looked unrecognizable sporting a full head of white hair as he worked on a scene with Cillian Murphy for Christipher Nolan’s new historical drama Oppenheimer.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

The Cast of 'Fast & Furious 10' Now Includes Your Favorite Characters and Several Superheroes

It's time to add a few more members to the family. The upcoming installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, currently titled Fast & Furious 10, is quickly approaching. In addition to returning cast members Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Sung Kang and Charlize Theron, the tenth film in the saga is adding well-beloved actors to the mix.
MOVIES
EW.com

Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to reunite in new movie

Captain America and Black Widow are together again. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have set their next joint cinematic adventure after years of playing opposite each other in Disney's Marvel movies. The pair are set to star in a new film, Project Artemis, which was just acquired by Apple in a highly competitive situation, EW has learned.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Nicolas Cage Is Confused Why Hollywood Hasn’t Offered Him Comedies: ‘Where’d That Option Go?’

Click here to read the full article. Sure, there’s “Cage Rage” but where’s the Cage comedy? Screen legend Nicolas Cage revealed that even he is surprised it’s been a minute since his comedic chops have been on the big screen. The “Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” actor told the Los Angeles Times that with his decades-spanning career, it’s confusing that there seems to be a drought of comedies in theaters. “I’ve been scratching my head a little bit as to why Hollywood wasn’t offering me comedies anymore,” Cage said. “I had done ‘Raising Arizona’ and ‘Honeymoon in Vegas’ and ‘It Could Happen...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Confirms Deadpool 3 Adding Former Cast Member to MCU Movie

Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson isn't the only character carrying over from the first two Deadpool movies when the Merc with a Mouth finally debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to a tweet made by the star over the weekend, it looks like Leslie Uggams will return in the threequel as well. Uggams, of course, plays Deadpool supporter and roommate Blind Al in both Deadpool and Deadpool 2.
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

249K+
Followers
65K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy