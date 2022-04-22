ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Partygate most closely examined event since World War II, claims minister

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Boris Johnson ’s Partygate scandal is going to be the most closely scrutinised event since World War II, a government minister has claimed.

The prime minister is struggling with growing unease among Tory MPs as he now faces a Commons investigation into whether he lied to parliament over the No 10 parties.

Tory MP Conor Burns shared Mr Johnson’s “frustration” with the new probe, saying: “This is going to be the most looked at event, possibly, since the Second World War.”

The Northern Ireland minister told Sky News: “He has nothing to fear. He’s looking forward to this ending, he’s looking forward to drawing this to a conclusion, for it to be examined fully so we can move on.”

Mr Burns – the minister who said Mr Johnson had been “ambushed by cake” at his birthday bash – said there was “no question of the prime minister going”.

The loyal ally said Mr Johnson remained confident that he would be cleared – saying he believed that the PM statements on parties had been “faithful, genuine and true”.

The minister added: “He remains confident that when people can see the full context of what happened it will be clear that he was straightforward … He said to the House in good faith that he believed the rules were followed.”

The privileges committee investigation into Mr Johnson’s remarks is likely to trigger the release of demining photos of rule-breaking gatherings. If the inquiry finds MPs were “knowingly” misled, he will be expected to resign for breaching the ministerial code.

Mr Johnson shared his frustration with ongoing questions over Partygate. “What I don’t want is for this thing to just go on and on and on,” he told Channel 4 News while in India.

Senior Tory MP Mark Harper – who has sent a letter of no-confidence letter to the Tory backbenchers’ 1922 Committee – said he expected 54 letters needed to trigger a vote to be submitted before parliament’s summer recess in July.

“I think my colleagues will have enough evidence to make a decision,” the ex-chief whip told The Telegraph . We can resolve this matter then, and later we can give the country the fresh leadership it deserves.”

Mr Harper also said he was “very confident that we’re going to see photographs” from Downing Street parties.

Fellow Tory MP Tobias Ellwood, who has called on Mr Johnson to quit, said a growing number of backbenchers were “troubled” by his leadership. “It’s now when, not if, a vote of confidence takes place,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

The defence committee chair also told Sky News: “We must stop drinking that Kool-Aid that’s encouraging us to think this is all going to disappear ... More and more MPs believe it’s time the leadership baton is passed on.”

Meanwhile, Mr Burns has said the government will “take remedial action” to scrap the Northern Ireland Protocol “if there isn’t movement” from EU.

The minister refused to be drawn on a report by the Financial Times that the government is now preparing legislation giving them sweeping powers to tear up the protocol.

However, Mr Burns said it is clear that the protocol is not working in the way that “was intended” and the government already has powers under Article 16 of the protocol allowing it to suspend elements of it.

Asked why the government signed the protocol as part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement, Mr Burns said: “We signed it because of some of the guarantees that were in it.”

The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine ‘asked Britain to buy weapons for 7 years but was repeatedly refused over fears of provoking Putin’

Ukraine repeatedly asked to buy weapons from Britain for seven years but was refused by three successive prime ministers, according to reports. The former defence secretary Michael Fallon has accused successive governments of being reluctant to support Kyiv in the aftermath of Vladimir Putin's annexing of Crimea in 2014.When serving under former prime minister David Cameron, Mr Fallon said he was told to turn down requests for assistance in upgrading Ukraine's defences despite the Ministry of Defence wanting “to do more”.“We were stymied and we were blocked in cabinet from sending the Ukrainians the arms they needed,” Mr Fallon told...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
Person
Conor Burns
Person
Mark Harper
Person
Tobias Ellwood
Person
Boris Johnson
#European Union#War#Uk#Commons#Sky News#House
The Guardian

I’ve dealt with Putin before: I know what it will take to defeat this brutal despot

Maksym Kurochkin is a playwright. For almost three years, he and 20 other Ukrainian playwrights had been planning to build a new theatre in the heart of Old Kyiv. The group found a magnificent old structure that they were busy renovating in order to open the Playwrights’ theatre on 12 March. On 24 February, Maksym and his colleagues awoke to the horrific sound of bombs. 12 March came and went. Instead of planning a grand opening for a new theatre, Maksym is now examining military strategies to defeat the Russian invaders. Instead of a pen in his hand, he now carries a weapon.
WORLD
Politics
Country
India
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
World War II
The Independent

‘My world is destroyed,’ says father who lost 3-month old baby and his wife in Odesa airstrike

The father of a three-month old baby killed in a missile strike in Odesa has shared his heartbreak at losing his wife and child. The attack on an apartment block in the eastern city on Saturday killed eight people, including Yuriy Glodan’s wife Valeria and their three-month old child Kira.Yuriy had only left his flat and family to go to the shops when he heard the news of the explosion, he told the BBC. He returned to his home where he demanded that officers allow him inside the burning building where he discovered the bodies of wife, mother and later...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Welcome to Ozzy’s house! Sharon Osbourne, 69, says she and former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, are set to move two Ukrainian refugee families into properties on their Buckinghamshire estate

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are planning to offer up properties on their Buckinghamshire estate to two Ukrainian families fleeing Russian invasion. The former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, and his rock manager wife, 69, are due to move back to their Grade II-listed mansion - called Welders House - in the village of Jordans, Buckinghamshire, in just a matter of weeks.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Examiner

Russian explosions point to Ukraine's embrace of the British special forces model

Storage tanks at a major oil depot in the Russian city of Bryansk exploded early on Monday. Was Ukraine responsible?. Before you answer, consider first that this is only the latest disaster to afflict Russian critical infrastructure near the Ukrainian border. Another oil depot in Belgorod was targeted by a Ukrainian helicopter strike in early April. Prior to that, Russian railway lines near the border were sabotaged. A Russian missile research center and a chemical plant also recently suffered explosions.
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

