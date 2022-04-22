ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny and warm weekend with temps in the 60s

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Much of the weekend will feature warm and sunny weather.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says Saturday looks like another nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-60s.

He says Sunday will start off cloudy, but the sun will come out mid-morning making for a nice day.

More clouds will build for Monday with scattered showers likely on Tuesday. There may be some rain developing Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy late, chilly. Low of 41.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High of 61.

SUNDAY: Early clouds, becoming mostly sunny and nice. High of 60.

MONDAY: Clouds and sunshine. High of 60.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. Light rain late at night. High of 59.

WEDNESDAY: Morning rain with afternoon clearing. Windy and cooler. High of 56.

