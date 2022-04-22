Odor concern in Mount Washington prompts HAZMAT response

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - Charges are expected after a disturbing video shows a student attacking another student in a bathroom at West Mifflin High School.The victim was taken to the hospital with a concussion, the West Mifflin police chief said. The video shows the alleged attacker hitting the victim's head off the sink. The chief said they're also exploring charges against the person who filmed the video, which has been circulating on Facebook.The West Mifflin superintendent released this statement: "The West Mifflin Area School District strives to make certain students are in a safe and secure educational environment. The District has conducted their investigation and the code of conduct is being enforced as prescribed by policy. These matters are taken very serious by the District and all parties are held accountable for their actions. Under school code the District is not permitted to release information concerning students or disciplinary information."Meghan Schiller will have more on this story on KDKA Evening News.

WEST MIFFLIN, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO