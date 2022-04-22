Odor concern in Mount Washington prompts HAZMAT response

PLUM (KDKA) - Last night was not the first time there was a home explosion in the area. Now, multiple investigations are underway to determine how it happened. According to People's Gas, a preliminary investigation found no leaks or any indication of any failure in the pipeline. A spokesperson tells us that they will continue safety checks in the area and work with the fire marshal's office, which is leading the investigation. In the meantime, we've learned less than a half-mile away in 2008, a house exploded on Mardi Gras Drive. According to the National Transportation Safety Board, that explosion...
Comments / 0