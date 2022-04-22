ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Odor concern in Mount Washington prompts HAZMAT response

By Nick Matoney
wtae.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — An odor investigation in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood prompted a HAZMAT...

www.wtae.com

Comments / 0

CBS News

North Side business shut down by nuisance bar task force

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh business was shut down by the nuisance bar task force and health department. One Live Studios on Hodgkiss Street in the Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood was open and operating without a valid health permit, the Allegheny County Health Department said. The health department listed other violations like...
The Morning Call

PA Cannabis Festival in Kutztown expected to draw more than 40,000 this weekend

It’s now legal to purchase recreational marijuana in New Jersey. Of course, here in Pennsylvania, that’s a different story. But the organizers of an annual festival have high hopes that this will change. The Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival — whose goal is to raise awareness to end cannabis prohibition in the Keystone State — returns this weekend to Renninger’s Farmers Market in Kutztown. “New ...
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Car rests at 45-degree angle after PA crash

DUQUESNE, Pa. (WJW) — A car rested at what looks like a perfect 45-degree angle after a crash in Pennsylvania late Sunday morning. Crews arrived at the scene at around 10 a.m. on Miller Avenue in the city of Duquesne to find the driver unharmed, according to a Facebook post from the West Mifflin #2 […]
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania COVID update: Cases double in a month, with 9,322 this week as another omicron subvariant rises

There have been 9,322 additional coronavirus cases accumulated in the past seven days, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 1,332 cases per day, up 18.7% from a week ago, and more than double the 603 average daily cases recorded four weeks ago. While cases increase statewide, the rate of increase is moderating: ...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Washington County man shot in Texas over argument about parking space

TEXAS — Professional bodybuilder Shane Post is recovering after being shot by a neighbor over a parking space dispute. Post was born and raised in Claysville, but moved to Texas with his wife several years ago. Ring doorbell video caught the altercation outside the Posts’ townhouse last Tuesday. Shane’s coworker, in the red shirt, parked in the neighbor’s spot moments before the altercation. Shane’s wife can be seen walking outside to greet them, with her 3-month-old baby in her arms. She tells Channel 11 she wanted to introduce the coworker to the infant, but instead witnessed her husband being shot.
CBS Pittsburgh

Plum Borough home explosion not the first in the neighborhood

PLUM (KDKA) - Last night was not the first time there was a home explosion in the area. Now, multiple investigations are underway to determine how it happened. According to People's Gas, a preliminary investigation found no leaks or any indication of any failure in the pipeline. A spokesperson tells us that they will continue safety checks in the area and work with the fire marshal's office, which is leading the investigation. In the meantime, we've learned less than a half-mile away in 2008, a house exploded on Mardi Gras Drive. According to the National Transportation Safety Board, that explosion...
CBS Pittsburgh

1 person shot in the stomach, in critical condition

CLAIRTON (KDKA) -- One person is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach overnight, according to the Allegheny County Police Department. Police found the victim around 2 a.m. Sunday and discovered that they had been shot on Saint Clair Avenue in Clairton. The victim was transported to a local hospital. Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating. 
Midland Daily News

A Guide to the Cost of Living in Pittsburgh

The cost of living in Pittsburgh is surprisingly affordable for all that this city has to offer. Since the last steel mill closed during the 1980s, Pittsburgh, also known as “The Steel City,” has undergone a revitalization. This former hub of industrialization has become a place for unique artistry, beautiful parks, sports teams, and a cheaper housing market than many large cities. Find out what you need to know about the Pittsburgh cost of living before moving here.
CBS Pittsburgh

1 killed in White Oak crash

WHITE OAK, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in White Oak Friday.Three cars collided on Jacks Run Road around 12:45 p.m., county police said. A man was found dead at the scene. Another person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. When NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene Friday, first responders were on scene. Police, fire and medics responded to the crash.Homicide detectives and collision reconstruction officers are investigating. The victim has not been identified. 
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Charges expected after attack in West Mifflin High School bathroom

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - Charges are expected after a disturbing video shows a student attacking another student in a bathroom at West Mifflin High School.The victim was taken to the hospital with a concussion, the West Mifflin police chief said. The video shows the alleged attacker hitting the victim's head off the sink. The chief said they're also exploring charges against the person who filmed the video, which has been circulating on Facebook.The West Mifflin superintendent released this statement: "The West Mifflin Area School District strives to make certain students are in a safe and secure educational environment.  The District has conducted their investigation and the code of conduct is being enforced as prescribed by policy.  These matters are taken very serious by the District and all parties are held accountable for their actions.  Under school code the District is not permitted to release information concerning students or disciplinary information."Meghan Schiller will have more on this story on KDKA Evening News.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Finding who owns and rents Airbnbs can be tangled web

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- In the wake of the mass shooting in Pittsburgh, there are calls for more transparency and controls over short-term rentals properties in the city.In the aftermath of the mayhem last weekend, investigators wanted to find out who owns the property and who rented it. But a KDKA investigation revealed those answers are not easily found.Through property tax records, KDKA found that the building is owned by Greg Barr, who had no comment. But Barr did not lease the space that night. Rather, KDKA found that was done by a third-party management company called K and C Ventures,...

