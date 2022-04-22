ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

India and UK to press ahead with talks on free trade deal

By Heather Stewart in Delhi
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AD5eC_0fGqhkpr00
Boris Johnson (left) and India's prime minister, Narendra Modi, shake hands after a joint press briefing following their meeting in New Delhi Photograph: Prakash Singh/AFP/Getty Images

India and the UK will press ahead with talks on a bilateral free trade agreement, Boris Johnson and the Indian premier, Narendra Modi, have said, after the UK made clear it was willing to make immigration part of any deal.

The pair appeared to differ on how rapidly an agreement could be made – Johnson suggested it could be ready by the festival of Diwali in late October, but Modi pointed to the end of the year.

Johnson said: “As the next round of talks begin here next week, we are telling our negotiators, get it done by Diwali in October.”

Modi said there had been “good progress and we have decided to make all efforts to conclude the FTA [free trade agreement] by the end of this year”. Three rounds of talks had already been held.

Johnson and Modi were speaking together at Hyderabad House in Delhi, where they were holding bilateral talks, as Johnson’s two-day visit to India draws to a close.

Downing Street had hoped the trip would demonstrate the prime minister’s determination to focus on investment, jobs and security, but it has been overshadowed by events at home.

On Thursday, Johnson’s allies were unable to prevent MPs supporting an investigation into whether he misled parliament over Partygate, and the senior MP Steve Baker, a former Johnson supporter, joined the ranks of those calling for him to go.

Related: Johnson loyalists turn on Tory MPs who called for PM to step down

India had been keen to make increased access to the UK for its citizens part of any trade agreement, and Johnson signalled on Thursday he was willing to make concessions in this area – something previous UK governments had refused to do.

Asked whether he was willing to offer more visas as part of a deal, he told ITV: “The UK actually has a massive shortage in some sectors like IT. Some estimates say we are hundreds of thousands of people short. So what you can have is controlled migration, which allows you to bring in talented people who can really help your economy.

He added: “We won’t give these things away lightly – we want to make sure we get a proper deal. There is room to do a fantastic deal.” The UK hopes its car industry and food and drinks manufacturers could benefit if tariffs are lowered under a deal.

The government is under pressure to deliver further trade deals, with the hoped-for post-Brexit deal with Washington on the backburner as the US president, Joe Biden, focuses on other issues.

Johnson had promised to raise difficult issues with Modi, including India’s ambivalent stance on Ukraine – though Johnson said en route to India that it was important to acknowledge the country’s longstanding relationship with Russia.

Delivering a statement alongside Johnson, Modi called for an “immediate ceasefire” in Ukraine, and emphasised the importance of diplomacy, but did not criticise Russia, which is India’s biggest supplier of arms.

India has abstained from successive UN motions condemning Russia, and continues to buy Moscow’s oil.

The Russian foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, met Modi in Delhi earlier this month, and insisted the two countries would continue to find ways to trade, despite western sanctions on Russia.

The UK announced during Johnson’s visit that it would liberalise arms exports to India, as the countries deepen their cooperation of defence. The government will issue an open general export licence for India, which will mean separate licences are not needed for individual contracts.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
The Guardian

I’ve dealt with Putin before: I know what it will take to defeat this brutal despot

Maksym Kurochkin is a playwright. For almost three years, he and 20 other Ukrainian playwrights had been planning to build a new theatre in the heart of Old Kyiv. The group found a magnificent old structure that they were busy renovating in order to open the Playwrights’ theatre on 12 March. On 24 February, Maksym and his colleagues awoke to the horrific sound of bombs. 12 March came and went. Instead of planning a grand opening for a new theatre, Maksym is now examining military strategies to defeat the Russian invaders. Instead of a pen in his hand, he now carries a weapon.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

UK says Russian forces made no major gains in the last 24 hours

April 23 (Reuters) - Russian forces have made no major gains in the last 24 hours despite increased activity, as Ukrainian counterattacks continue to hinder their efforts, British military intelligence said on Saturday. Despite Russia's claimed conquest of the port city of Mariupol, heavy fighting continues to frustrate Moscow's attempts...
MILITARY
The Independent

Nato isn’t ready for war with Russia, warns UK general

Nato is not ready for a war with Russia, a British general has warned.Alliance countries have supported Ukraine with arms and financial aid since Russia’s invasion began but have been careful to avoid any actions that could draw them into the war.Gen Sir Richard Barrons, head of Joint Forces Command from 2013-16, was asked in a hearing of the UK parliamentary defence committee on Tuesday at what point Nato would be left with no option but to fight Russia.He said Nato “will have a call to make” if Russian forces were able to reverse their fortunes and threaten larger...
WORLD
MarketRealist

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Narendra Modi
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Ukraine ‘asked Britain to buy weapons for 7 years but was repeatedly refused over fears of provoking Putin’

Ukraine repeatedly asked to buy weapons from Britain for seven years but was refused by three successive prime ministers, according to reports. The former defence secretary Michael Fallon has accused successive governments of being reluctant to support Kyiv in the aftermath of Vladimir Putin's annexing of Crimea in 2014.When serving under former prime minister David Cameron, Mr Fallon said he was told to turn down requests for assistance in upgrading Ukraine's defences despite the Ministry of Defence wanting “to do more”.“We were stymied and we were blocked in cabinet from sending the Ukrainians the arms they needed,” Mr Fallon told...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Peter Dutton warns of a potential chemical weapon attack and says China 'would play Penny Wong like a fool' if she becomes the new foreign minister

Peter Dutton has warned Australia should prepare for a chemical weapon attack on one of its allies and claimed China would play Penny Wong 'like a fool'. Australia's Defence Minister described the country's strategic position as 'dire', comparing it with the nation's position in the lead up to the Second World War in the 1930s.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Free Trade Agreement#Indian#Fta
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but 27 members of the European Union have been unable to agree on the embargo. read more. Germany, the EU's largest economy and its biggest oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
The Independent

Russian troops have ‘tacit permission’ to use rape as a weapon, says lawyer

A top human rights lawyer in charge of gathering evidence to prosecute Russia for war crimes has said troops have “tacit permission” to rape civilians.Baroness Kennedy of The Shaws, who is part of a legal taskforce helping to build war crimes cases in Ukraine, said evidence so far shows “serious offences of a grievous kind” have been committed by Russian troops against citizens.Speaking to Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme, she said: “One of the things is that a change has taken place internationally in the recognition of rape as a weapon of war and what that means is not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

249K+
Followers
65K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy