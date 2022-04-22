ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millville, NJ

Millville honors firefighting 'rock stars,' supporting crew for a lifesaving family rescue

By Deborah M. Marko, Vineland Daily Journal
"When a man becomes a fireman his greatest act of bravery has been accomplished. What he does after that is all in the line of work.” - Edward Croker, Chief of Department FDNY (1899-1911)

MILLVILLE – When faced with a frantic race against time, the focus of Millville firefighters is on the rescue.

On Tuesday, the City Commission and Fire Chief Michael Lippincott devoted time for a thank you. They spotlighted the crew, from the ground up, who joined forces on April 4 to save a family of four trapped on the third floor of burning building.

The lifesaving effort kicked off just after midnight when an automatic fire alarm alerted firefighters to the 100 block of North High Street

“Smoke detectors work; smoke detectors save lives,” the chief said, noting the call was almost immediately upgraded to a commercial dwelling fire.

Within 90 seconds, the first fire truck was on the scene and other first responders were right behind them.

Lifesaving decisions allocated firefighters between those who attacked the fire inside the building and the two who balanced at the end of the aerial ladder to pull the family out.

The guided passage of two adults and two children from a smoke-spewing window to safety was captured in a video posted on the Millville Fire Department’s Facebook page. It has garnered more than more than 40,000 views and prompted a flurry of social media messages from across the country, Lippincott said.

“What they did that night was tremendous,” Lippincott said, referring to the ladder crew of Kevin Hall and Bryan Lippincott. “They are going tell you that they trained, they did this many times in drills, they just happened to be the ones that were riding on the ladder truck that night.”

Calling the pair “rock stars,” the chief awarded Hall and Lippincott the Medal of Courage, given to those who show bravery and great initiative in the saving of another individual’s life.

Lippincott noted the duo had a large supporting cast.

Other award winners:

Kevin Quay of Ladder 35

“Operating the hydraulics on a ladder is a skill, it takes a lot of practice and a lot of experience,” Lippincott said.

On the video, the firefighters can be heard relaying directions to place the ladder’s edge flush with the building.

Usually, firefighters are hooked in with a ladder belt, but during this rescue they were not so they could remain mobile, the chief said.

The ladder operator “has to make sure he doesn’t throw them off the end of the ladder with a jerking movement, and he quickly and smoothly gets them into position,” Lippincott said. “You don’t see him but every time that ladder moves, everything time that ladder was positioned, it was Kevin Quay running those controls.”

Steven Kohansky, Ken Hack Jr. and Kyle Sooy of Engine 36

First on the scene, they made the split-second decision to rush inside while a family screamed from a window for help, Lippincott said, noting they hand-stretched a hose line up to third floor where they faced heavy smoke and intense heat.

“If you ever watch any TV shows or the Hollywood movies, with the bright flames that you can see, that’s the furthest thing from reality,” he said. “You can’t see anything, it’s total pitch black with maybe some orange flickers from the flames.”

The choice they made helped save the lives of the family, the chief said.

“If they didn’t put the fire out, the fire would continue to grow,” he said, noting the fire was in the hallway outside the apartment where victims were trapped. “Their decision to go into a fire attack mode and begin to fight that fire bought time for the people in that apartment.”

EMT Travis McNicoll

McNicoll “went above and beyond helping in any way he could, he was pulling hose line, helping with supply lines, and helping set up the ladder truck that was used in the rescue,” Lippincott said.

Deputy Chief Larry Fawcett

“We do have a lot of fires in Millville, unfortunately we do get a lot of experience fighting fires, but rescues they are few and far between thankfully.

When faced with people at window screaming for help, adrenaline kicks in.

“One of the most important things is to have somebody in charge who is calm, cool, and collected,” he said, commending Fawcett for those qualities.

Lippincott noted that when most of the honorees were invited to City Hall, they balked and noted they were “just doing my job.”

“And they are correct, every person — police, fire, EMS, military — who takes the oath has already done the bravest act,” Lippincott said. “They never know what is going to happen when the pager goes off, when they go to work, when they answer the alarm.”

“But sometimes they do go above and beyond, and it is a little bit more than just doing their job,” the chief said, giving all the firstresponders a round of applause.

Family members attempted to take post-award ceremony photos outside City Hall, but the celebration was interrupted when tones sounded and firefighters raced off to respond to an emergency call.

Deborah M. Marko covers breaking news, public safety, and education for The Daily Journal, Courier-Post and Burlington County Times.

This article originally appeared on Vineland Daily Journal: Millville honors firefighting 'rock stars,' supporting crew for a lifesaving family rescue

