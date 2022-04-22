ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland, NJ

Star Bound Gymnastics' XCEL Silver Team gets the gold; wins state championship

By From Staff Reports
 3 days ago

Star Bound Gymnastics XCEL Silver Team recently competed in the New Jersey State Championships in Sparta against 22 other teams.

When the competition concluded, Star Bound had clinched the state title and recorded a new New Jersey State record, 114.95, in the process.

During the competition, team members posted both state and personal best records.

Cori Schank, Sophia Melnick, Kaelyn Konschak, Jalaya Gray, Emily Velez, Ella Berks, Lily Ferguson, Clare Riley, Emma Waddington, Reagan Kucharczuk, Johniellis Ritchie, Kaylee Shaw, Emmani Sanders, Caroline Daniels, Mackenzie Hudak, Mila Pla, Kimmy Sieminski and Bethany Howard are the team’s contributing athletes.

The team was led by AA State Champions: Sophia Melnick, 10 junior, 38.25; Mila Pla, 9 middle, 38.175, and Bethany Howard, 9 senior, 37.525.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10oZYm_0fGqgaXs00

Individual and team total contributions include:

  • Sophia Melnick, 10 junior, balance beam 9.7 and floor exercise 9.675.
  • Emily Velez, 10 junior, floor exercise 9.675.
  • Ella Berks, 6 to 7 group, uneven bars 9.825 and floor exercise 9.575.
  • Clare Riley, 6 to 7 group, floor exercise 9.575.
  • Emmani Sanders, 8 junior, vault 9.1 and floor exercise 9.475.
  • Mila Pla, 9 middle, uneven bars 9.85, balance beam 9.678 and floor exercise 9.65.
  • Kimmy Sieminski, 9 middle, floor exercise, 9.65.
  • Bethany Howard, 9 senior, uneven bars 9.775.

For information, call (856) 453-7996 or visit starboundgymnastics.com.

Send community news and event items to lvoit@gannett.com. Help support local journalism with a subscription to The Daily Journal/Courier Post/Burlington County Times.

This article originally appeared on Vineland Daily Journal: Star Bound Gymnastics' XCEL Silver Team gets the gold; wins state championship

TheDailyJournal.com covers the latest news in South Jersey including Cumberland, Atlantic and Gloucester Counties along with regional coverage of New Jersey.

