We started the day off nice and mild, with temperatures quickly soaring into the mid to upper 70s by afternoon. We’ll hit our daytime high temperature shortly after lunchtime, and then temperatures will begin to fall the rest of the afternoon, along a cold front passing through the state. We’ll drop to the low 60s by about 6 PM. That passing cold front will also bring us showers and storms this afternoon. None of these storms are expected to be severe, but we do have the potential for some strong winds, with gusty conditions throughout the afternoon and evening.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO