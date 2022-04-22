ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

Cortland Weather Outlook: Friday, April 22

By Drew M
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour Cortland County weather forecast for Friday, April 22, 2022:. High pressure will pass through the region today in the wake of a front last night. This setup will bring northwest winds to the area today. The wind will not be too strong, with speeds of 5-10 mph...

