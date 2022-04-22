Cortland Weather Outlook: Friday, April 22

Effective: 2022-03-27 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cortland; Madison; Onondaga; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Southern Oneida; Steuben; Yates A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF STEUBEN...ONONDAGA SOUTHERN ONEIDA...CORTLAND...SOUTHERN CAYUGA...SENECA...YATES...AND MADISON COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 114 PM EDT, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from near Utica to near Conesus and moving southeast at 25 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Onondaga, Syracuse, Utica, Rome, Auburn, De Witt, Sullivan, Oneida, Kirkland and Lenox. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 90 between 31 and 34. New York Interstate 81 between 13 and 18. Interstate 390 between 2 and 3. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents.

CAYUGA COUNTY, NY ・ 29 DAYS AGO