ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Dexter Man Hurt in One Vehicle Crash

ktmoradio.com
 3 days ago

A Dexter man was hurt when his car ran off...

www.ktmoradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

The body of a 10-year-old girl from Wisconsin was found a day after she was reported missing. The remains of Liliana "Lily Peters was found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested in connection to the fourth grader''s death. Police are investigating the death as a possible homicide.“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Lily Peters during this tragic time,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said.He also warned the public that a threat to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Mshp#Route Ab
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman sustains life-threatening injuries in late-night Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – One woman has life-threatening injuries after a late-night shooting in Rockford. Police say the shooting happened in the 3500 block of Greendale Drive shortly before midnight. They are asking people to avoid the area while officials investigate the incident. Police have not announced any suspects or arrests. This is a developing […]
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy