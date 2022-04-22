ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella, CA

Coachella's music fan fave Do LaB is back!

By Mandalit del Barco
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v5Udz_0fGqeMSE00

After a two-year hiatus during the pandemic, Coachella roared back for the first of two weekends. The music festival's lineup included Billie Eilish, Danny Elfman and The Weeknd. One of the many stages set up in the California desert is a perennial fan favorite: the Do LaB .

Under the Do LaB's 200-by 200-foot wide tent made of colorful, lightweight triangular fabrics held together with tension wires and cables, DJs spun pulsating beats and musicians serenaded with House, R&B and electronic music. Aerial dancers floated down from colorful fabrics. The Do LaB space was a shady spot under the hot Coachella sun, with water misters to cool off the crowds. Every so often, someone would come on stage to spray the audience with water guns decorated with flowers.

"Amazing people, amazing vibes, everyone's here for a good time," is how 27-year-old Branden Robbers put it. He came to Coachella in fishnet stockings and chaps.

He and his 24-year-old friend Scott Wasierski camped out at Coachella last weekend. "It's good to be back," Wasierski said. "For so long, we've just been cooped up by the pandemic."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U3621_0fGqeMSE00

At night, laser lights, confetti and streamers enhanced the party mood and the Do LaB crowd swelled to 10,000. The first weekend's lineup included surprise guests such as the 11-piece techno marching band MEUTE , Rebecca Black and Diplo .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YfTxn_0fGqeMSE00

"Our history at Coachella has been very renegade," said Josh Flemming, who oversees the design and structure of the Do LaB stages, which evolve every few years. His twin Jesse curates the music, and their younger brother Dede manages the logistics. They've been a presence at Coachella since 2004, when they snuck in some speakers after hours. One of their DJ friends started spinning music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RnLPv_0fGqeMSE00

"People started coming into our dome and dancing," recalls Dede. "Then we were like, wow, how are we getting away with this? No one's stopping us!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yMa8I_0fGqeMSE00

They also set up an unofficial art sculpture and 60-foot geometric dome draped with fabric. "We look at it today and we roll our eyes. It was just, well, ridiculous," Dede said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hBDPR_0fGqeMSE00

"But it's not just about the visual for us, it was about the experience. So we had this dome and we built a waterfall fountain out front," Dede said. "It was 110 degrees. And people would just be dying of heat. And we would walk around and hand out trays of sliced orange peels. It was about 'come on in to our oasis.' That's what we called it. An oasis."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eh8Pg_0fGqeMSE00

The 43-year-old twins grew up DJing middle and high school dances in Pennsylvania. After college, Jesse moved to California and began working on a TV show. He met a friend there who invited him to a rave in the Angeles Crest mountains outside L.A.

"Somebody gave us some ecstasy and boom! That was it. We started raving every weekend," Jesse said. "I called my brother and was like, bro, you got to come out here and we got to do one of these parties for our birthday."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dZaiB_0fGqeMSE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49GVUW_0fGqeMSE00

Josh said followed Jesse to California to record audio for the ABC show 20/20. And they made that birthday party happen. "We got some speakers and a bunch of cheap Christmas lights and paper lanterns, whatever we could get our hands on and we threw the best party we could in the woods," he said. "Every year we kept doing it, more people kept coming."

Soon, Dede joined his brothers and worked as a production assistant for a slew of reality TV shows.

The brothers began calling their gatherings "Lightning in a Bottle." Inspired by Burning Man and Coachella, they quit their TV production jobs to host parties full time. They convinced their parents to co-sign the lease for a warehouse in downtown Los Angeles. They lived upstairs and threw massive underground dance parties and fashion shows below. In the warehouse, they had an art gallery and rehearsal space for the avant-garde circus troupe Lucent Dossier.

"We were part of this underground Burning Man music scene," said Jesse. "A scene that included The Glitch Mob and other musicians who were up and coming."

Jesse said when they found out the warehouse had once been a meth lab, they decided to name their group the Do LaB "because we were always doing stuff."

Eventually, their underground party house got shut down by the police and fire department. Josh said it was a wake-up call.

"Having been busted was a blessing in disguise because it forced us to start doing things by the book," he said. "It forced us to learn how to be above ground and do proper events so we could grow without being illegal."

The Do LaB stages have morphed over the years, and the brothers have turned their enterprise into a small, independent, family-run business. Dede said it was gut-wrenching when Lightning in a Bottle was canceled in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vnlG9_0fGqeMSE00

"My brothers and I had to tell everyone that we didn't have the money to give back to them because we had spent that money to throw the festival," Dede said. "We didn't spend that money on ourselves. We spent it to create the magical show that we always provide to them. I think we were a little na誰ve in thinking that they'd understand. But you know, this was at a time when people were losing their jobs, there's so much uncertainty in the world. They were outraged. And all of a sudden we were the villain."

Dede said they scraped up whatever they could to offer partial refunds and prepayments for future festivals. "Some people still feel shafted, and I get it," he recalls. "But we did right by as many people as we could."

Josh, Jesse and Dede said they're happy to be back on the scene, and that Coachella has always given them the freedom to create interactive experiences with an underground vibe.

"It would be hard to imagine Coachella without the brothers involved," said Paul Clemente, who manages the festival's large-scale art program. "They're still doing it all these years later and really have created a whole, very unique vibe and culture and tribe and just an energy that people really want to be around."

This weekend, the Do LaB continues its party with The Glitch Mob and others. And in a month, they host their own ongoing festival, called Lightning in a Bottle.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022: The 24 Best Things We Saw

Click here to read the full article. It took three years for music to return to Indio’s Empire Polo Club. But Covid seemed to be an afterthought this past weekend as fans flocked to each Coachella stage, mostly unmasked. Overall, the fest’s 2022 edition served as an exciting three-day celebration of live music’s resurgence, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia alongside the Weeknd topping the bill. (Kanye West’s last-minute drop-off went seemingly unnoticed.) History was made throughout the weekend, as Eilish became the youngest headliner in history, and Pabllo Vittar the first drag queen to perform. Meanwhile 2NE1...
INDIO, CA
POPSUGAR

See All the Celebrities at This Year's Coachella

For the first time since 2019, Coachella is rocking Indio, CA, once more, and there's no shortage of celebrities enjoying the festival this year. The famous faces spotted at Coachella 2022 include Vanessa Hudgens, Jaden Smith, and Storm Reid. They've been joined by a bevy of reality stars, including several members of Bachelor Nation, and a truly impressive lineup of performers from every music genre you can imagine.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Festival: Day two underway

INDIO (CNS) - Day two of the Coachella Music & Arts Festival is underway at the Empire Polo Club with a jam-packed lineup that features festival staples and newcomers, a goodbye performance and the possibility of unreleased music being debuted by one of hip-hop's biggest stars. A shirtless Justin Bieber and a Harry Styles-Shania Twain The post Coachella Festival: Day two underway appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Coachella, CA
Coachella, CA
Entertainment
Complex

Kanye West Reportedly Left More Than $8 Million on the Table by Dropping Out of Coachella

Kanye West lost out on a huge payday. According to TMZ, the Grammy-winning artist gave up millions of dollars by pulling out of his 2022 Coachella gig. Sources tell the outlet Ye was set to receive $8 million plus a $500,000 production fee for his headlining performances on April 17 and April 24. Though his decision to drop out of the festival was seemingly last minute, sources suggested Ye may’ve been thinking of bailing for quite some time. TMZ reports Kanye’s team was “actively working” with Coachella organizers, but he had yet to seriously rehearse.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Danny Elfman
Person
Paul Clemente
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Teen Vogue

Halsey's Coachella Makeup Tutorial Is Perfect for Summer

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Coachella season is here, which means celebrities are bringing their fashion and makeup A-game to the desert festival. One such star is Halsey, who attended the first weekend of the event in Indio, California, wearing a full face of makeup from — where else — their beauty line, about-face.
MAKEUP
WWD

Coachella Returns: A Breakdown of the Fashion Parties

Click here to read the full article. Coachella is back. And so are the parties that surround the music festival, returning this weekend — April 15 to 17 and 22 to 24 — after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.More from WWDBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiGetting Ready for Hulaween With Kim Petras Some events require proof of vaccination; others, nothing at all. Coachella, produced by Goldenvoice, itself dropped all COVID-19 restrictions ahead of this year’s festival, announcing that there would be “no vaccination, testing or masking requirements,” in accordance with local...
COACHELLA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Music Festival#Electronic Dance Music#House#Meute
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Paedon Brown Confronts Rumors On Whether Or Not Another Sister Wife Has Left Kody

Sister Wives alum Paedon Brown, 23, is a wellspring of answers when it comes to fans' burning questions about what the bustling Brown family is up to now that season 16 has wrapped. Following years of keeping relatively silent, the reality star has been frequently taking to social media to open up about his unconventional upbringing and his relationship with his family members.Paedon hopped on Instagram Live on Saturday, April 23, to share some new tidbits of insight with his followers — one of which asked if Janelle, 52, was still in a relationship with his dad, Kody. Janelle was...
RELATIONSHIPS
buzzfeednews.com

Coachella Is In Its Flop Era

For the first time in three years, Coachella is back. Opening weekend of the music festival’s pandemic return included some trending moments — headliner Harry Styles in his sequined jumpsuit and model Sarah Talabi talking about climate change in response to kissing Timothée Chalamet — but leading into weekend two, the vibe is just not…giving.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NME

The Regrettes follow up playful Coachella 2022 performance with UK summer shows announcement

The Regrettes have announced two headline shows in the UK this summer. Tickets will be available here. The LA band, who had previously shared that they’d be playing TRNSMT, 2000trees, and a Sounds of the City show opening for Foals and Wet Leg at Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl, added two gigs at London’s Omeara on June 24 and Brighton’s Patterns on June 25. See the full list of dates below.
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Music
AFP

With unprecedented Coachella showing, Latin music continues US dominance

An unprecedented number of Latin acts performed at this year’s Coachella, commanding the festival's main stage as the popularity of Spanish-language music soars. - 'Infinite possibilites' - The Latin celebration of Coachella comes as Spanish-language music continues to find mainstream success. 
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

Billie Eilish Fell On Her Face During Coachella Performance But Totally Owned It With Funny Response

Being the youngest headliner in Coachella history at the tender age of 20 is no small task. But Billie Eilish is rising to the challenge and absolutely killing it on stage in the role. Well, for the most part. The singer had a slight hiccup during her last performance at the festival when she fell on her face in front of the attendees and those watching the YouTube livestream of the event. True to form, though, Eilish totally owned the snafu with a funny response.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
74K+
Followers
7K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy