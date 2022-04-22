ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Midland climate videographer discusses changing weather in U.S.

By Andrew Mullin
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3irXuk_0fGqe94200
Climate videographer Peter Sinclair poses in his backyard on April 21, 2022. (Andrew Mullin/Midland Daily News)

Another Earth Day arrives as U.S. weather conditions, according to climate experts, become more drastic.

April 22 is the 53nd Earth Day in history, with the first one having taken place in 1970. According to EarthDay.org , the early climate movement was set with the publication of Rachel Carson’s New York Times bestseller, “Silent Spring,” in 1962. The book represented a watershed moment, raising public awareness and concern for living organisms, the environment and the inextricable links between pollution and public health.

A late 1960s senator, Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin, was concerned about the deteriorating environment in the United States. Inspired by the student anti-war movement, he wanted to combine the energy of student protests with a public consciousness about environmental concerns.

Nelson and other activists worked to plan events all across the country and chose April 22, a weekday falling between spring break and final exams, to maximize the greatest student participation. This eventually morphed into Earth Day.

Fast forward to today. Climate activism still invokes passion in many people.

Peter Sinclair, a Midland area videographer who specializes in energy and the environment, has spent years talking with scientists about the effects of climate change. This has led him to be a part of scientific field work, allowing him to see the effects of climate change first-hand.

When Sinclair takes a trip to Florida in either March or October during a full moon, he sees parts of the state that will get “clear day flooding." The king tide comes in, and then people are walking down the street on a sunny day through 4-6 inches of water.

On a trip to Florida with scientists, Sinclair went to a neighborhood with a septic field, something many people in Florida and Michigan rely on. It was a sunny day with flooding from king tide, and he saw water come right up through the soil.

“The water just comes right in (and) percolates right up through the septic field,” Sinclair said. “So, try to imagine everything that is there, that people are living in and walking through.”

Parts of the Midwest will continue to get hotter and wetter, Sinclair said. This will have drastic effects on U.S. weather, creating “weather whiplash” in parts of the region. In the Midwest, this whiplash will create extremes swing between hot and cold temperatures and between wet and dry weather.

The effects of this could be seen with the Detroit Metro Area flooding last summer. While the western parts of the United States and Canada were experiencing record-breaking heat waves, Detroit saw destructive flooding.

When the Detroit freeways flooded, Sinclair said this was an example of infrastructure that was built from the 1950s to the 1970s having to hold up in weather conditions that are changing. The storm drains are overwhelmed because the storms are getting more intense and will continue to do so.

He spoke with a meteorologist in Des Moines, Iowa, this past December, who recorded a temperature 16 degrees higher than the area’s previous record during the winter months. This was part of a heat wave the Midwest was experiencing during that time, causing an unprecedented thunderstorm, he said.

Starting in Colorado, the storm moved at 100 miles an hour, spinning off tornadoes into Minnesota, Sinclair said. Those were not only the first tornadoes ever recorded in Minnesota in December, but also represented the largest outbreak of tornadoes ever recorded in Minnesota for any month.

