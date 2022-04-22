ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greater Midland's upcoming races need volunteers

By Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 3 days ago
Dow RunWalk participants pick up race materials inside the Curling Center of the Greater Midland Community Center the day before the race, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Drew Travis/for the Daily News) ((Drew Travis/for the Daily News))

Greater Midland is searching for volunteers for its upcoming race season.

Greater Midland Races offers many different volunteer opportunities including; Spirit Stations, Registration Team, Race Course Crew, Water/Aid Stations, Kid’s Activities Controllers and more.

Between Dow RunWalk, Tri-Kids-Try, Run the River and the Loons Pennant Race, volunteers can choose to help in just one race or all four.

“My family and I love to volunteer at the TKT (Tri-Kids-Try) because seeing the kids accomplish their goals and cross the finish line fills us with such great joy,” said Kevin Heye of Greater Midland.

Any assistance is greatly appreciated, as race day would not be possible without the help from volunteers, according to Greater Midland's marketing and design specialist, Cassie Nealis, in a recent press release.

If you are looking to be a volunteer, register at Greater Midland's website with a search "race volunteer."

Upon registering, volunteers will receive regular communication/training leading up to race day and a crew t-shirt.

For volunteer related questions, email Kari Wedge at kwedge@greatermidland.org.

Greater Midland is looking ahead to hosting several races this summer. The nonprofit is looking for volunteers to help facilitate the events, which begin on June 4, 2022 in Midland.  (Photo Provided Greater Midland)

Looking to run instead?

There is a race for everyone throughout this summer: Dow RunWalk on June 4, Tri-Kids-Try on July 15 and 16, Run the River on Aug. 5 and Great Lakes Loons Pennant Race on Aug. 26.

Founded in 1919, Greater Midland’s seven operating units have grown to include Midland Community Center, Coleman Family Center, Corporate Wellness, Curling Center, North-End Fitness Center, North Midland Family Center and Tennis Center.

The nonprofit employs more than 500 people county-wide and positively impact an estimated 80% of city of Midland residents with 60% of those living in Midland County. Learn more at www.greatermidland.org .

