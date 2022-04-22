MSHP Makes Two Area Arrests

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pair in Hazleton who were wanted are now facing more charges after police say they engaged in a chase and discarded drugs while fleeing. According to Hazleton City Police, officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop just after midnight Wednesday. Police say inside the car was driver Jonathan […]
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been arrested by the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office in a case involving multiple drugs, including over 100 grams of marijuana. A release from the sheriff’s office indicates a search warrant was served at a residence on Kay Drive on Wednesday April 20.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A traffic stop at Roan Street and Mountcastle Drive led to the arrests of two Johnson City men Friday morning on multiple drug charges. A release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) stated that when officers pulled over a vehicle for a headlight violation, they found that the driver, […]
A woman forced to abandon her vehicle after running out of gas on a Memphis bridge was arrested and charged for felony possession after law enforcement inspected her abandoned SUV. The Memphis Police Department on Monday announced the arrest of 54-year-old Catherine Mardesich, who is charged with felony possession of...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four more people are facing drug charges following an ongoing investigation in Buncombe County. We previously reported on February 18 that Dennis Gates Miller and Hope Elizabeth Baker were facing multiple gun and drug charges following a weeks-long investigation. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Miller and Gates were […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield detectives want your help finding a woman on the run. Officers are looking for 30-year-old Megan Marie White. She’s charged in Greene County as a persistent DWI offender. Investigators say White is also wanted for violating probation on a drug charge. Police describe White...
A repeat drug offender in the Caldwell County area and another woman are facing multiple charges after they were found in possession of methamphetamine while operating a stolen vehicle, the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says that on April 13, some significant arrests were made due to an ongoing and long-term drug investigation, and many agencies had to get involved. OPD says that OPD detectives were assisted by many other agencies, which included the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the FBI. […]
WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28, of Warrensburg, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged after Clifford Heffele, 47, was found dead from several gunshot wounds on Sunday at a rural Warrensburg home, Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a Facebook post.
JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – A Webb City man with active felony warrants, including Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, is taken into custody after a SWAT standoff in Joplin. It happened Thursday morning in the 1100 block of McKinley Avenue. 19-year-old Hunter Sease was at the address and refused to come out. JPD officers and […]
(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
NORTH MIAMI, Okla. – Several agencies execute a Federal Search Warrant, arresting two people and seizing illegal drugs. According to the Quapaw Nation Marshal Service, they executed the warrant at a home on Pine Street in North Miami, Oklahoma. The location is within the exterior boundaries of the Quapaw Nation Reservation, according to the Marshal Service.
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Two people are behind bars after an amber alert was issued for an Arkansas 17-year-old girl earlier this week. Samuel Wayne Bolling, 38, of Nashville and Dayla Diane Ferrer, 19, of Memphis, has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, aggravated robbery, battery in the first-degree and false imprisonment in the first degree after Trynytee Case was taken after work on April 18, a release said.
A Patton, Missouri man was killed in a crash in Bollinger County on Saturday night, April 16. Three people are flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in White County, Illinois. Scooter driver seriously injured in head-on crash. Updated: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT. |. A...
Comments / 0