Scott Jamieson will take a two-shot lead into the weekend at the 2022 ISPS Handa Championship in Spain after a brilliant 63 on day two at Infinitum's Lakes Course. The Scot started the day two shots off the lead at four under having managed to finish his first round on a weather-delayed opening day but he ended it at 11 under, leading the way from overnight leader Tapio Pulkkanen.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO