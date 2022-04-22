OPD officer Wissinger, Jr. presented with service award for 25 years
Ocala Police Department (OPD) Officer Roger Wissinger, Jr. was presented with the 25 Years of Service Award at the Tuesday, April 19,...www.ocalagazette.com
Ocala Police Department (OPD) Officer Roger Wissinger, Jr. was presented with the 25 Years of Service Award at the Tuesday, April 19,...www.ocalagazette.com
Our mission is to inform and uplift our readers by reporting on the events, issues and stories that shape Ocala with accuracy, fairness and passion. We also strive to serve as a forum where all voices can be heard and to chronicle our community’s history.https://www.ocalagazette.com
Comments / 1