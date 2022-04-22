ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

OPD officer Wissinger, Jr. presented with service award for 25 years

By Ocala Gazette Staff
 3 days ago
Ocala Police Department (OPD) Officer Roger Wissinger, Jr. was presented with the 25 Years of Service Award at the Tuesday, April 19,...

Ocala, FL
Our mission is to inform and uplift our readers by reporting on the events, issues and stories that shape Ocala with accuracy, fairness and passion. We also strive to serve as a forum where all voices can be heard and to chronicle our community’s history.

