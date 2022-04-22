Police: 67-year-old man fell into Island Park Inlet and dies

Police say a man fell into the water in Island Park Thursday evening and was later pronounced dead.

According to detectives, officers responded to a home for a male, 67, who fell into an inlet located in the rear of his Julian Place residence.

The man’s neighbor became aware of the situation and assisted in the search.

The neighbor located the male in the water and pulled him onto a dock prior to police arrival.

A Nassau County Police Medic pronounced the victim at the scene.

There is no word on the man’s identity or cause of death.