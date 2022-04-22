ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Manorhaven man accused of resisting arrest, assaulting officer

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
A Manorhaven man is accused of assaulting a Nassau County police officer on Thursday.

Police say officers responded to a 911 call for loud explosions at the intersection of Kirkwood Road and Manorhaven Boulevard.

Officers located a male subject who was setting off fireworks. As officers approached the subject, he refused to comply with their verbal commands and attempted to reach into his vehicle.

The subject became increasingly agitated and combative, as officers attempted to place him into custody.

During the struggle, a firework canister fell out of the subject’s pocket and police say they were eventually able to place Defendant Argelis Alvayero, 31, of 185 Manorhaven Blvd. under arrest.

As a result of Alyayero resisting arrest, an officer suffered minor injuries to his right hand, left elbow, and both knees.

Alvayero is charged with assault, storage of explosives, explosives without licenses and certificates, unlawfully selling fireworks and resisting arrest.

Police say Alvayero was previously arrested on April 15, 2021 and released without bail for criminal mischief, assault, criminal obstruction of breathing and unlawful imprisonment.

News 12

News 12

