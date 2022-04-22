Kinston student attends 2022 Youth Legislative Assembly in Raleigh

Kinston native Courtney Humphrey got a chance to step into her father’s shoes for a bit when she recently attended the Youth Legislative Assembly in Raleigh.

She is the daughter of Rep. Chris Humphrey, R-Lenoir.

According to YLA Coordinator Erica Gallion, the event is N.C. General Assembly-sponsored mock legislative session for high school students where they get a chance to voice their opinions and issues concerning local, state and national government. Students argue bills, which they have drafted to be sent to their 120-member House and 50-member Senate.

The students attended a General Assembly Meeting on the first day and were sworn in by Court of Appeals Judge John Tyson and asked to uphold both the U.S. and N.C. Constitution as duly-sworn legislators.

The session this year, held April 8-10, was the 50th time it has taken place. Gallion said the turnout included 171 students from 44 counties. The event had to be canceled two years ago because of the pandemic.

Humphrey, 17, a junior at North Lenoir High school and in the session’s judiciary committee said she was a stranger to parliamentary procedure going into the action and was unfamiliar with the terms used.

“I had no idea what any of those words mean. You address the speaker as ‘Mr. Speaker,’ and then you would so-and-so a question. They had a leadership team there, and they would correct you (on mistakes),” Humphrey said. She said those students were coaches for their respective committees. The students were not told how to debate, but advised to stay on topic and be respectful.

She said she learned a lot from the experience and appreciated what real lawmakers have to deal with and her speaking confidence increased as she became more comfortable with the proceedings.

“It was really cool to see how everything works and hear a bunch of different opinions from everybody, because everybody is always passionate about their beliefs to be there. So, we got to have a lot of civil discussions and nothing got too heated,” she said.

Her bill, whether the Ten Commandments or other documents of history of law should be allowed in North Carolina courts, was ultimately shot down, but apparently, her spirit wasn’t; she acknowledged the separation of church and state and how the votes went.

She said meeting the people was the best part of the whole event. She added she could only imagine what presidential debate pressure might feel like.

“I actually got up to speak a couple of times when it first started because it was a little slow, and was trying to collect my words because I wasn’t really sure what to say. I’ve spoken in front of people but when it’s in a formal setting like this, you really have to keep your composure,” Humphrey said.

She plans to attend UNC-Chapel Hill and study business and marketing following graduation.

Her father said he is extremely proud and really liked seeing her interested in politics.

This article originally appeared on Kinston/Jones Free Press: Kinston student attends 2022 Youth Legislative Assembly in Raleigh