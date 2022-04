The Streetsboro Fire Department is crediting working smoke detectors for alerting residents of a Flora Drive home to a kitchen fire Friday afternoon. A resident called 911 to report the fire in Flora's 9300 block at 3:34 p.m. and firefighters responded within a few minutes and saw smoke coming from the front windows and garage area, according to a post on the fire department's Facebook page. The residents were confirmed to be safe and mutual aid from fire departments in neighboring communities was on its way. No injuries were reported.

STREETSBORO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO