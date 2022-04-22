ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Mask mandate lifted on public transportation in Prince George’s Co.

By Colleen Kelleher
WTOP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you ride TheBus, PGC Link or Call-A-Bus in Maryland’s Prince George’s County, you no longer have to wear a mask. Masks are optional on the buses and in transit facilities....

wtop.com

