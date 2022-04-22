Suspect in custody after stabbing Rochester woman on Columbia Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested for stabbing a female city resident during an overnight altercation near Columbia Avenue Friday.

According to police, officers were led to the 100 block of Columbia Avenue for a disturbance around 1:10 p.m. Upon arrival they located a 29-year-old woman from Rochester with a stab wound.

Officials say she was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Investigators were able to identify a 31-year-old Rochester man as the suspect. Officers located him nearby and placed him in custody with no further incident.

