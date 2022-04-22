ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable County, MA

COVID cases increase slightly on Cape Cod; deaths remain low

By Cynthia McCormick, Cape Cod Times
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Barnstable County on Cape Cod has more than doubled since April 7 as cases tick up, state public health officials reported Thursday.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 also crept up a bit, but the coronavirus death rate remains extremely low.

During the most recently reported two-week period, extending from April 3-16, Cape Cod had 573 new cases of coronavirus.

That number represents an increase from the 325 new cases reported April 14 and 230 reported on April 7 for the previous 14-day period.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RhPf6_0fGqZGBp00

The testing positivity rate on Cape Cod for the most recent 14-day period is 4.93%. State public health officials Thursday said the seven-day testing positivity rate for the state is now 4.32%, more than twice the seven-day testing positivity rate reported on March 13, which was 1.6%.

In their daily Thursday report, state Department of Public Health officials said there were 2,528 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts, for a total of 1,598,541 since the pandemic began.

There were also 74 new probable cases, for 137,217 probable cases.

State public health officials said in the daily report that Cape Cod had 43 new cases of coronavirus, for a total of 35,659 since the pandemic.

They also said that as of Wednesday, 384 people in Massachusetts hospitals had COVID-19. Of those, 111 — or 29% — were being treated mainly for a COVID-related illness.

Of the 384 patients with coronavirus, 62%, or 289, were fully vaccinated.

Cape Hospital in Hyannis had 10 patients with coronavirus and Falmouth Hospital had four. None of them were in intensive care.

Also in their Thursday daily report, DPH officials said there were 13 newly confirmed deaths in the state from coronavirus, for a total of 20,219 confirmed and probable deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts since the pandemic began.

The DPH said Thursday that Barnstable County had one new coronavirus death, for a total of 578.

The two-week case count, total case count and two-week testing positivity rate for Cape Cod towns follow:

Barnstable (137; 9,429; 5.62%); Bourne (48; 3,499; 3.85%); Brewster (10; 1,367; 1.84%); Chatham (28; 781; 8.81%); Dennis (33; 2,206; 4.34%); Eastham (8; 454; 5.00%); Falmouth (92; 4,250; 5.12%); Harwich (30; 1,977; 4.99%); Mashpee (62; 2,414; 5.94%); Orleans (14; 721; 6.87%); Provincetown (less than five; 450; 1.35%); Sandwich (43; 3,366; 4.47%); Truro (0; 175; 0.0%); Wellfleet (5; 264; 6.49%); Yarmouth (62; 4,263; 5.01%).

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: COVID cases increase slightly on Cape Cod; deaths remain low

