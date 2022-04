The Williamson County School Board voted to lower out-of-county tuition rates for full-time employees at its April 18 meeting. Family tuition will be reduced from $3,850 to $2,000 for first-year full-time WCS employees. Staff members in years two through five with WCS will receive a 20 percent per year reduction from the $2,000 base each year. For staff members with five years or more at WCS, the family tuition rate is $0.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO