High school baseball: Verona stymies Janesville Parker hitters for the second time this week

VERONA

The Verona pitching staff got the best of Janesville Parker hitters this week.

Two days after managing only two hits against the Wildcats, Parker was held to three hits in an 8-1 Big Eight Conference loss.

Verona built up a 6-0 lead en route to the season sweep of Parker (1-5, 1-5).

The Vikings scored their lone run in the top of the sixth inning when Caleb Wilson scored on an error.

“We were a little bit more competitive today than we were on Tuesday, and that encouraging,” Parker coach Kerry Michaels said. “We shook the lineup up a little bit, and couple of guys responded with some good at-bats. Keegan (Skrzypchak ripped a double, and JJ Douglas didn’t have a hit, but he hit the ball hard a couple of times.

“Our pitching wasn’t as sharp as it has been, but as a team, we seem to be starting to understand the little things it takes to win and be competitive.”

The Vikings are scheduled to take on Madison West at Riverside Park at 11 a.m. Saturday.

VERONA 8, PARKER 1

Janesville Parker 000 001 0—1 3 3

Verona 114 101 x—8 7 3

Leading hitters—P: Skrzypcah 2B; V: Keel 2x2, Hoppe 3B.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—Wilson (L, 2-2-3-2-2-3), Miller (4-5-5-5-1-4); V: West (W, 4-1-0-07-2), Jaschinski (3-2-1-0-3-0).