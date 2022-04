The Aspen Institute’s Hurst Community Initiative will continue its Town Hall Lecture Series on Wednesday with a deep dive into workforce sustainability issues in Aspen. Wednesday’s lecture will be the second in a six-part series hosted in partnership with libraries and chambers of commerce between Aspen and Parachute. The series will cover a range of topics selected by the library and chamber of commerce in each town, ensuring that relevant topics are chosen by the areas’ boots-on-ground representatives who truly understand the pressing issues of the community, according to a press release from HCI.

ASPEN, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO