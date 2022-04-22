ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school boys golf, tennis: Wyatt Marshall shoots 75 to help Janesville Craig lead Tri-City meet

By Gazette staff
 3 days ago

JANESVILLE

After the first day of the two-day Tri-City golf tournament, the Janesville Craig boys golf team appears headed for a second-day showdown with Fort Atkinson for the team championship.

At Glen Erin Golf Course on Thursday, the Cougars shot a four-player, 18-hole team total of 321 to take a two-stroke lead over Fort Atkinson. Beloit Memorial was third at 341 and Parker fourth at 360.

Wyatt Marshall led the Cougars with a 75, Alex Falligant shot 81 and Bryce Sullivan 82.

Parker got an 82 from Grady Skoglund.

TRI-CITY MEET

First of two days

At Glen Erin GC, Janesville, par 71

Team scores—Janesville Craig 321; Fort Atkinson 323; Beloit Memorial 341; Janesville Parker 360.

Top three individuals—1 (tie), Mason Burke, FA, and Griffin Oberneder, BM, 74; Wyatt Marshall, JC, 75.

Janesville Craig—Wyatt Marshall 75; Alex Falligant 81; Bryce Sullivan 82; Easton Haworth 83; Kyle Chrowstowski 84.

Janesville Parker—Grady Skoglund 82; Jake Naber 89; Chris Hamilton 94; Kristinn Thorsson 95; Sullivan DeGarmo 98.

Boys tennis

Sun Prairie 6, Janesville Craig 1—Mitchell Bauer and David Ruelas earned a victory at No. 3 singles to keep Sun Prairie from sweeping its way to the Big Eight Conference dual-meet victory.

“I was especially proud of the No. 3 doubles team of Mitchell and David. They dominated their match and played excellent tennis,” Craig coach Ryan Masterson said.

“This team is really improving every time that they step onto the court,” Masterson said. “I was very proud of them today. They had some extremely competitive matches.”

Craig is scheduled to return to action this afternoon with a nonconference home match against Elkhorn.

SUN PRAIRIE 6, CRAIG 1

Singles—Nikko Vilnock, SP, def. Nolan Sullivan, 6-0, 6-1; Noah Berg, SP, def. Reid Jensen, 6-2, 6-3; Owen Parker, SP, def. Alex Currie, 7-5, 6-0; Mandeep Sriramanei, SP, def. Nick Attoe, 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles—Jacob Baldwin/Kyle Helmenstine, SP, def. Austin Kahl/Jacob Kranz, 6-0, 6-1; Christian Everson/Ethan Triebel, SP, def. Aiden Schooff/Nolan Schooff, 6-3, 6-3; Mitchell Bauer/David Ruelas, JC, def Pallav Karri/Prabhav Karri, 6-1, 6-2. At Sun Prairie.

Verona 7, Parker 0—The results aren’t showing quite yet, Janesville Parker boys tennis coach Mike Fuhrmann said. But he said the effort and improvement have been there as his Vikings take on the toughest teams the Big Eight Conference has to offer.

The No. 1 doubles team of Enrico Occhipinti and Jeremy Schoville dropped a 6-1, 6-4 decision to Verona’s Josh Bradley and Riley Sass, but the other six Parker flights combined to win only one game against the visiting Wildcats.

“Our scores may not indicate the improvements some of our guys are making,” Fuhrmann said.

The coach said Occhipinti was inserted into the no. 2 doubles spot “and played really well,” and Schoville, “one of our senior leaders, ... helped the combo gel.”

Parker is scheduled to compete in a quad at Palmer Park on Saturday against Craig, Walworth Big Foot and Fort Atkinson.

VERONA 7, PARKER 0

Singles—Ryder Broadbridge def. Jose Aparicio Bucheli, 6-0, 6-0; Joe Bakalars def. Syrus Worden, 6-0, 6-0; Justin Happel def. Aaron Miguel, 6-0, 6-0; Riley Sweet def. Evan Lloyd, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles—Josh Bradley/Riley Sass, V, def. Enrico Occhipinti/Jeremy Schoville, 6-1, 6-4; Jacob Brierley/Justin Happel def. William Poff/Braden Heacox, 6-1, 6-0; Luke Schorr/Sam Hutson def. Teagan Knobel/Holden Higgins, 6-0, 6-0. At Palmer Park, Janesville.

Comments / 0

Walworth Big Foot boys tennis team wins Parker Quadrangular; Janesville Craig second

