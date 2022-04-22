ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school baseball: Sun Prairie scores eight runs in the seventh to rally past Janesville Craig

By Gazette staff
 3 days ago

JANESVILLE

The Sun Prairie baseball team turned the tables on Janesville Craig on Thursday at Riverside Park.

Two days after watching the Cougars bat around the order in the first inning in a loss, the Cardinals returned the favor as part of an eight-run seventh inning that lifted them to a 10-5 victory in Big Eight Conference play.

Craig, which suffered its first loss of the season, took a 5-2 lead into the top of the seventh but couldn’t close the deal.

“We’ve got to get better at competing late in games and finishing games,” Craig coach Vic Herbst said. “Even in our win at Sun Prairie on Tuesday, we had three chances to end the game at 13-3 and didn’t do it.

“Our composure and demeanor has got to be better. It’s as simple as that.”

Craig (6-1 overall, 5-1 Big Eight) took a 4-1 lead in the third inning on Aiden Schenk’s long three-run homer to right.

Sun Prairie (4-2, 4-2) cut the lead in half in the sixth, but the Cougars answered with a run in the bottom of the inning on Charlie Claas’ RBI groundout.

The top of the seventh was disastrous for Craig. Sun Prairie sent 13 batters to the plate in scoring eight runs. Julian Torres- Otero batted twice in the inning and scored twice. Four walks and a hit-by-pitch added to Cougars’ troubles.

Jack Ryan started for Craig and pitched well before tiring in the seventh. The senior right-hander, who did not factor in the decision, struck out five and allowed only two runs through the first six innings.

Craig is scheduled to play at Verona on Monday in a makeup game.

“We have to put this one behind us and move on,” Herbst said of the loss. “It’s one game. Hopefully, we learn something from it.

“We’re still 6-1, and for the most part have played pretty baseball thus far.”

SUN PRAIRIE 10, CRAIG 5

Sun Prairie 100 001 8 — 10 8 1

Janesville Craig 103 001 0 — 5 8 2

Leading hitters—SP: Hamilton 2x3, HR; C; Schaffner 2x3; Schenk 2x3, HR.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—SP: Hamilton (5-5-4-4-3-2), Brzezinski (W, 1-2-0-0-0-1), Ostrenga (1-0-0-0-1-0); C: Ryan (6.1-5-5-5-5-2), Schork (L, 0-0-1-1-0-1), Hughes ( .2-3-4-4-1-2).

Comments / 0

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

High school basketball lawsuits, WIAA rule changes considered

MILWAUKEE - Following a spike in lawsuits related to officiating, Wisconsin's high school sports association is considering rule changes. The WIAA's Board of Control, the governing body, will hear some proposals on Tuesday, April 26. WIAA Executive Director Stephanie Hauser says among those changes could be stronger penalties for schools...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

D.C. Everest baseball drops pair at Waupun tournament

WAUPUN – The D.C. Everest baseball team lost its first games of the season on Saturday at the Waupun Invitational in a pair of five-inning contests. Beloit Turner limited Everest to one hit in a 4-1 win, and the Evergreens also fell to Westosha Central 7-4 at the tournament, which was rained out Friday and shortened to two games.
WAUSAU, WI
GazetteXtra

UW-Whitewater sports: Baseball team sweeps four-game WIAC series with Finlandia

WHITEWATER The UW-Whitewater baseball team will head into its biggest day of the regular season—so far—with an eight-game winning streak. The nationally 10th- ranked Warhawks left no doubt in a four-game weekend sweep of Finlandia (Michigan) in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play. Coach John Vodenlich’s team won by scores of 13-1 and 14-4 on Sunday after beating Finlandia 15-11 and 11-4 on Saturday. ...
WHITEWATER, WI
GazetteXtra

Walworth Big Foot boys tennis team wins Parker Quadrangular; Janesville Craig second

The Walworth Big Foot boys tennis team rolled to the Janesville Parker Quadrangular team title on Saturday. The Chiefs finished with a 3-0 record, scoring victories over Craig, Parker and the Fort Atkinson co-operative team. Big Foot lost only two of 21 matches in the three dual meets. Janesville Parker’s No. 1 doubles team of Hunter Woodworth and Jeremy Schoville went 3-0 on the day. ...
JANESVILLE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Pewaukee turns match into meet against Brookfield Academy

PEWAUKEE — The WIAA might want to look into the fact Pewaukee High School has two varsity track and field teams. The thing is, the Pirates disguises one of those teams as a soccer team. That Pirates girls “soccer team” ran all over the Division 4 defending state champ...
PEWAUKEE, WI
GazetteXtra

Janesville Parker boys track team wins Red Devil Invitational; Parker girls finish fourth

KENOSHA A strong showing in three relay events led the Janesville Parker boys track and field team to the championship in the 11-team Red Devil Invitational at Kenosha Bradford on Saturday. The Vikings won both the 800- and 1,600-meter relay races and finished second in the 400 relay on their way to the team title. Parker finished with 148.5 points and West Allis Hale was second with 127.5. ...
JANESVILLE, WI
WSAW

Higher expectations for UWSP baseball

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point has 24 wins on the season and they are ranked 16 in Division 3 baseball. But with 12 regular season games left, and the Pointers have their sights set higher than just a WIAC crown. Last season, the team won 32 games and...
STEVENS POINT, WI
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Sports
The Ledger

Boys weightlifting state champions headline this week's Tremendous 10 poll

The spring season is winding down and there were state champions in boys weightlifting. They are among this week's list of nominees in the Tremendous 10 poll. The poll will be open through noon on Friday. Lake Gibson senior Jaremey McQueen (boys weightlifting) set a school record en route to winning a state...
WSAW

Source: UWSP Football hires former UW-Oshkosh OC Luke Venne as head coach

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -UWSP Football has found their new head coach, as a source close to the Pointers program tells NewsChannel 7 that they have hired former UW-Oshkosh offensive coordinator Luke Venne to fill the role vacated by Greg Breitbach. A press conference to introduce Venne will take place at 1:30 on Monday on UWSP’s campus.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Sunday, April 24th, 2022

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A doubleheader in Menomonie between WIAC rivals, UW-Stout and UW-La Crosse baseball. The Eagles look to break a seven game losing streak. Plus, a score report from UW-Stevens Point and UW-Eau Claire baseball.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

