High school baseball: Sun Prairie scores eight runs in the seventh to rally past Janesville Craig

The Sun Prairie baseball team turned the tables on Janesville Craig on Thursday at Riverside Park.

Two days after watching the Cougars bat around the order in the first inning in a loss, the Cardinals returned the favor as part of an eight-run seventh inning that lifted them to a 10-5 victory in Big Eight Conference play.

Craig, which suffered its first loss of the season, took a 5-2 lead into the top of the seventh but couldn’t close the deal.

“We’ve got to get better at competing late in games and finishing games,” Craig coach Vic Herbst said. “Even in our win at Sun Prairie on Tuesday, we had three chances to end the game at 13-3 and didn’t do it.

“Our composure and demeanor has got to be better. It’s as simple as that.”

Craig (6-1 overall, 5-1 Big Eight) took a 4-1 lead in the third inning on Aiden Schenk’s long three-run homer to right.

Sun Prairie (4-2, 4-2) cut the lead in half in the sixth, but the Cougars answered with a run in the bottom of the inning on Charlie Claas’ RBI groundout.

The top of the seventh was disastrous for Craig. Sun Prairie sent 13 batters to the plate in scoring eight runs. Julian Torres- Otero batted twice in the inning and scored twice. Four walks and a hit-by-pitch added to Cougars’ troubles.

Jack Ryan started for Craig and pitched well before tiring in the seventh. The senior right-hander, who did not factor in the decision, struck out five and allowed only two runs through the first six innings.

Craig is scheduled to play at Verona on Monday in a makeup game.

“We have to put this one behind us and move on,” Herbst said of the loss. “It’s one game. Hopefully, we learn something from it.

“We’re still 6-1, and for the most part have played pretty baseball thus far.”

Sun Prairie 100 001 8 — 10 8 1

Janesville Craig 103 001 0 — 5 8 2

Leading hitters—SP: Hamilton 2x3, HR; C; Schaffner 2x3; Schenk 2x3, HR.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—SP: Hamilton (5-5-4-4-3-2), Brzezinski (W, 1-2-0-0-0-1), Ostrenga (1-0-0-0-1-0); C: Ryan (6.1-5-5-5-5-2), Schork (L, 0-0-1-1-0-1), Hughes ( .2-3-4-4-1-2).