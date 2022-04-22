ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school baseball: Will Lauterbach's clutch two-out, two-run single lifts Turner past Edgerton

By Gazette staff
 3 days ago

EDGERTON

A big fifth inning was the difference-maker Thursday for the Beloit Turner baseball team.

The Trojans scored four runs in the fifth in pulling away for a 5-1 win over Edgerton in a Rock Valley Conference game.

With the win, Turner (6-1, 6-1) knocked Edgerton (5-1, 3-1) out of first place in the Rock Valley and moved into a first-place tie with McFarland.

With the game tied 1-1, Turner scored four runs in the fifth on only one hit.

Three walks, Edgerton’s failure to get an out on a bunt attempt and Will Lauterbach’s clutch two-out, two-run single plated the runs.

“We kind of self-destructed that inning,” Edgerton coach Mike Gregory said. “We walked the first two batters, but then struck out their No. 1 and No. 2 hitters.

“We walked in a run and then got a strikeout that should’ve gotten us out of the inning, but the pitch was a curveball in the dirt that got away from our catcher and allowed another run to score. Lauterbach then ripped a single to make it 5-1.”

Michael Cook started for Turner and picked up the win. The right-hander went six-plus innings, allowing one earned run while striking out five.

“We didn’t take advantage of our opportunities, either,” Gregory said. “We had the bases loaded in the first inning and only got one run. If we can get a couple more there, who knows how that might’ve changed things.”

Carson Dupuis took the loss. The junior left-hander struck out seven but walked five. He allowed all five runs but only one was earned.

TURNER 5, EDGERTON 1

Beloit Turner 001 040 0 — 5 3 0

Edgerton 100 000 0 — 1 8 2

Leading hitters—BT: Jackson Burk 1x3, Lauterbach 1x2, Halon 1x3; E: Carson Dupuis 2x3, Peyton Lee (2B).

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—BT: Cook (W, 6.1-8-1-1-5-1), Giddley (0.2-0-0-0-0-0); E: Carson Dupuis (L, 4.2-3-5-1-7-5), Justin Clark (2.1-0-0-0-1-0).

GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

