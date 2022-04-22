Know before you go: Six helpful hints for Beale Street Music Festival

One week from today, Beale Street Music Festival ticket holders will be strapping on their fanny packs, lathering up with sunscreen and heading over to Liberty Park. Until then, here are six things you need to know before you go.

The festival is taking a rare break from Tom Lee Park.

Due to the ongoing construction at Tom Lee Park, the Memphis in May Beale Street Music Festival will be held at Liberty Park (aka the Mid-South Fairgrounds) this year. Of course, the one year the festival will be held in a mostly concrete park — as opposed to the perpetually muddy Tom Lee Park on the riverfront — is the one year we seem to be in for some truly gorgeous weather.

At this point, the weekend looks to be partly sunny and warm, so you can probably leave your rain boots at home this year.

The new location also means there will be on-site parking lots, and our coming-soon music fest newsletter survival guide will dish the dirt on parking. There will also be 1,000 spaces available at the University of Memphis with free shuttle service into the park, but those must be reserved by April 28. Enjoy the new location while you can because the 2023 edition of the festival is scheduled to return to Tom Lee Park. Scroll to the end of this story for a site map of this year’s festival.

Good news: There’s a shuttle. Bad news: You only have until Monday to sign up for it.

A line stretches down Riverside Drive for the opening of the Beale Street Music Festival at Tom Lee Park in 2010. Although the fest is happening at Liberty Park this year, MATA will offer free shuttle service from Downtown. (Daily Memphian file)

Don’t want to pay to park? Memphis Area Transit Authority is providing free, rapid bus shuttle service from Downtown to Liberty Park, but the last day to register to ride is Monday, April 25. Shuttles will run about every 10 minutes. You can find a full list of pick-up and drop-off locations here , and you can register here.

There’s an app for everything — even Beale Street Music Festival.

Don’t be that person who misses their favorite band while whiling away at the Pronto Pup stand. Instead, download the free Beale Street Music Festival app to help plan your weekend.

Other than our daily Beale Street survival guide , the app will be the only place online where you’ll find times for each of the festival’s musicians.

Plus, the app’s custom scheduler will allow you to pick and choose which acts you don’t want to miss. You’ll also find a list of every food vendor (and their menus). It’s available in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

There’s a new Ferris wheel this year, and it’s totally free to ride.

The Ferris wheel is a new addition this year. Rides are free for all, but Nissan drivers can show their key fob to skip the line. (Courtesy Memphis in May)

New this year is the free Ferris wheel that will allow fest-goers to view all three stages from 100 feet in the air. Memphis in May officials said the layout of Liberty Park — with all of its concrete — leant itself to bringing in a Ferris wheel this year.

“Plus, we wanted to add more excitement this year since people are a little sad we’re not on the river,” Memphis in May marketing manager Haley Scruggs said.

And we have a special hack for people who own Nissans: Show your key fob for a chance to jump the line (the wheel is sponsored by Nissan).

‘The Red Rocker’ has replaced Foo Fighters as a Friday headliner.

In this 2015 file photo, Sammy Hagar speaks at a press conference ahead of the opening for his Red Rocker sports bar at Southland Casino. (Daily Memphian file)

Former Van Halen lead singer Sammy Hagar will replace the Foo Fighters as a Friday night headliner. The Foo Fighters canceled their planned appearance after the March 25th death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Hagar got his start in the 1970s with the hard rock band Montrose. He later scored a solo hit with 1984’s “I Can’t Drive 55” and then went on to replace David Lee Roth as the frontman for Van Halen until 1996 (he also returned to the band between 2003 and 2005).

Hagar branched out beyond music to launch Cabo Wabo tequila and Sammy’s Beach Bar rum and open Sammy Hagar’s Red Rocker Bar & Grill (where menu items have names like “Your Steak is Driving Me Crazy”) just over the bridge in West Memphis, Arkansas, inside the Southland Casino.

Ghana is Memphis in May’s honored country this year, and two Ghanaian hip-hop artists will perform.

Ghananian rapper Stonebwoy will perform on Sunday, May 1. (Courtesy of Memphis in May)

Every year, Memphis in May chooses to honor a different country with themed events throughout the monthlong celebration. This year’s events will celebrate the country of Ghana with live music, dance performances, exhibitions and more. You can find a full list of all the festival’s Ghana-themed events here .

Two Ghanaian musical acts are on the schedule at music fest. Sarkodie (aka Michael Owusu Addo) will perform on Saturday, April 30. The Ghanaian rap icon, who melds hip-hop with Afrobeats, has sold millions of albums and won more than 80 music awards in Ghana. Stonebwoy, whose music combines Ghanaian Afropop, dance hall and reggae, plays on Sunday, May 1. Stonebwoy reached worldwide acclaim in 2015 with a Best International Act award at the BET Awards.

Want more? We’ll be sharing insider tips on everything from parking to photo booths (plus, performers you can’t miss, detailed daily weather reports and more) in our Beale Street Music Festival Survival Guide next week. Sign up here to receive the newsletter in your inbox every morning of festival weekend.

This year’s Beale Street Music Festival will take place at Liberty Park. (Courtesy of Memphis in May)