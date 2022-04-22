ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

Man rushed to the hospital following Brentwood shooting

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have opened a shooting investigation after an incident in Brentwood Thursday night.

According to officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), the shooting happened on Plum Nelly Circle at 9:35 p.m. Officials said one male victim was shot and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The victim then reportedly went into surgery for sustained injuries from the shooting.

No arrests have been made so far. MNPD told News 2 a person of interest is being questioned.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

WKRN News 2

