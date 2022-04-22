Winter Storm Warning issued for Gallatin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 21:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kittson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Two Rivers River near Hallock affecting Kittson County. .Rain and snow melt has combined to create river rises on the Two Rivers River. Moderate flooding is anticipated at this time with a crest expected to occur by mid to late week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Two Rivers River near Hallock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 807.0 feet, Storm sewer valves at 175 bridge, 4th St S, and the cemetery are closed and portable pumps are set up. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 806.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Monday was 806.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 807.5 feet early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 802.0 feet.

