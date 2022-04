The Nashville Interscholastic Mathematical League (IML) recently brought together some of the brightest student minds in the region to compete in a series of events. Brentwood and Woodland middle schools and Brentwood, Franklin and Ravenwood high schools competed in the league. By the end of the season, at least one WCS school placed within the top three of each category of the contest.

