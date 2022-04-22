ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Police Release Video of Gunpoint Robbery

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in the robbery of a business. The Southwest Detective Division says that it investigating a gunpoint robbery at a gas station in Southwest Philadelphia on April 14, 2022. It was around...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 2

Related
People

Pregnant Pennsylvania Woman Is Fatally Shot as She Pumped Gas, and Ex-Boyfriend Is Suspect

Authorities in Philadelphia continue to search for a man they believe fatally shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas. According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Rafiq Thompson in the Friday killing of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius and her unborn baby at an Exxon gas station in Upper Merion Township, Pa., about 15 miles outside of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Surveillance Video Shows Victim Running Away As Suspect Fires Several Shots At Him In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect in the shooting of a man in North Philadelphia. The 25-year-old victim, who was shot in the face and thigh, fell down, but then got back up and kept running as more shots were fired at him. Suspect photo (Credit:Philadelphia police) The shooting happened on April 4 at Old York Road and Ruscomb Street. The victim was treated at Einstein Medical Center and is recovering. If you have any information on this shooting, call police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

The body of a 10-year-old girl from Wisconsin was found a day after she was reported missing. The remains of Liliana "Lily Peters was found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested in connection to the fourth grader''s death. Police are investigating the death as a possible homicide.“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Lily Peters during this tragic time,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said.He also warned the public that a threat to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#Robbery#Southwest Philadelphia#Hyundai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Man Shot Twice, Killed While Answering Door In Philadelphia’s Olney Section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man answering a knock on his door was shot twice and killed in Philadelphia’s Olney section on Thursday. It happened just after midnight on the 500 block of Marwood Road. Police say they found the 33-year-old victim on the living room floor. He was shot once in his chest and right arm and pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say surveillance cameras recorded the shooting. They are looking for two men fleeing the scene in a silver SUV. No weapon was recovered, police say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

3-Year-Old Yaseem Jenkins Dies After Surviving 2019 Shooting Where Authorities Say Father Used Him As Human Shield

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three-year-old Yaseem Jenkins, who survived a shooting in 2019, died on Tuesday, District Attorney Larry Krasner said Thursday afternoon. Krasner says his office is awaiting the medical examiner’s report on the cause of death. “We have reason to believe the cause of death is his original injury from the shooting,” Krasner said. Jenkins’ was just 11-months-old at the time of the shooting, which left him in critical condition. Authorities say his father, Nafes Monroe, used him as a human shield while trying to buy drugs with counterfeit cash in North Philadelphia. Monroe was arrested and charged with recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of a child. The alleged shooter, 29-year-old Francisco Ortiz, is charged with attempted murder. Krasner says his office is prepared for separate trials for Ortiz and if Jenkins’ death is deemed a result of his injuries sustained in the shooting additional charges including murder could be filed. Ortiz is also connected to the 2019 deadly shooting of 2-year-old Nikolette Rivera. Police say the gun used to kill Rivera was given to the suspects in that case by Ortiz.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy