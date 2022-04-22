ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. High School Football Report podcast: Roman Catholic DE Jameial Lyons joins the podcast on his commitment day

By Brian Linder
 3 days ago
Roman Catholic defensive end Jameial Lyons is slated to make his college commitment at 1...

CBS Philly

Philadelphia Youth Football Coach Shoots Another Coach In Stands Of Football Field Near Temple University, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re learning new details about what led up to a shooting in the stands at a football field near Temple University where children were out practicing. On Monday, police revealed the suspect is a coach for a youth football team in Philly. Cellphone video captured the moments a man opens fire and hits two other men in the stands of a football field as 7-year-old children were having a rec football practice. CBS3 obtained this video from police sources of a double shooting at 11th and Cecil B. Moore from earlier this evening. High school students were practicing at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

‘This is what I wanted to do’: Dwan Lee, former Harrisburg girls hoops coach, gets thumbs up as next CD East athletic director

Dwan Lee told PennLive Monday that when he stepped down as the girls basketball coach at Harrisburg High School in 2019 that was it for him. He was done with coaching. But, he said, he was not done with administration and athletics, and now he will be immersed in both for the foreseeable future. And that’s because, Lee said, he was approved as the new athletic director at Central Dauphin East High School during Monday’s night’s Central Dauphin School District board meeting.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State makes the cut as Alabama 4-star safety trims his list of favorites to 6

Penn State has had a pretty, good Monday when it comes to 2023 safeties. The Nittany Lions started things by picking up a commitment from speedy Conrad Hussey, a three-star prospect from Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas, and the Nittany Lions also made the cut when coveted four-star DaKaari Nelson, of Selma High School in Alabama, trimmed his list of favorites to six.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
