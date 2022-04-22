ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Imagine if they had not gotten off that ride | Letters

Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rbY65_0fGqKy3I00
Close-up view of the Orlando Free Fall at ICON Park on Friday, March 25, 2022, in Orlando. A 14-year-old boy fell to his death from a ride at an amusement park in Orlando. [ WILLIE J. ALLEN JR. | AP ]

Perhaps a disaster averted

Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride | March 22

Several years ago my family visited a Tampa attraction. This included my high school age daughter and her football player boyfriend. When they were seated on a ride, the bar holding the passengers in would not latch over the 6-foot-8, 300-pound young man. The attendant, who was not much older than my daughter, told him to just hold onto the bar. My daughter told him that they would not be riding, and they exited the ride. The Orlando tragedy has made me revisit what might have been. My heart goes out to the family of that young man and all that they will never be able to see him accomplish.

Joan Tippey, St. Petersburg

Inspect the roofs

Special session on homeowners’ insurance | April 19

Apparently, our state Legislature views the job of addressing the increasing homeowners’ insurance disaster, too tough to fix, a Gordian knot requiring a miracle. Maybe, it simply requires a bit of old-fashioned, down-to-earth practical thinking, which appears to be in extremely short supply among the exalted elites running the state. May this average citizen offer an example about the roofing situation. Require a yearly inspection by a state-certified roofing inspector for all renewals and then credit the cost back upon renewal. In case of claim, the insurance company will only be liable for the actual value of the roof before the event. That would also have the added benefit of making these Republicans actual job creators for a change.

Brian Walkowiak, St. Petersburg

DeSantis and his cronies

DeSantis targets Disney’s self-rule | April 20

House Speaker Chris Sprowls accuses Disney of “harnessing” its ideology “to control everything that happens in society.” Wait, let me take a breath here. Isn’t that what Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republicans are trying to do?

Lynn Prichard, Tampa

How about hydrogen?

Average price at the pump in Florida dips to $4 | April 18

With the ongoing energy crisis in full swing I was wondering why more effort isn’t being made toward the development of hydrogen-powered cars. There are already a significant number of manufacturers with working models. It looks like it would be a big step in gaining total energy independence since hydrogen is one of the most common elements in the world. The only emission from a hydrogen engine is water vapor causing no pollution. The only thing is that big energy providers have yet to find a way to gouge the consumer if hydrogen vehicles become commonplace. Big Oil and electricity are the major forces keeping development from occurring since hydrogen comes from water.

James Harazin, St. Petersburg

Comments / 2

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area.

