Owners of the Chevy Spark EV hatchback are no longer able to purchase a new replacement battery pack for the vehicle as of April 7th, 2022. According to EV Resource, GM has decided to discontinue production of the replacement 18.4 kWh battery pack for the Spark EV. This is despite the fact that some Chevy Spark EV owners are still covered by the eight-year/100,000-mile warranty that came with the vehicle. Owners who experience a battery pack failure and are still covered by warranty will be offered a buyback from GM. EV Resource says some owners have received the full purchase price of the car back, although the amount of the buyback offer varies from state to state.

CARS ・ 16 HOURS AGO