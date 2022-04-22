ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Steven Gerrard admits 2014 slip influenced Liverpool exit

By Jamie Spencer
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Steven Gerrard has admitted his 2014 slip against Chelsea was a factor in his decision to leave Liverpool in...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Demba Ba
mmanews.com

Conor McGregor Offering Lucrative Reward For Info On Pub Attack

UFC superstar Conor McGregor needs your help to identify a suspect in a recent attack on his Black Forge Inn in Ireland. The pub was attacked with petrol bombs in January by one or more assailants. Luckily, no one, including McGregor, was hurt in the attack and the pub didn’t take significant damage as a result of the incident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool Football Club#La Galaxy#Overlap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Facebook
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
90min

Phil Neville: Gonzalo Higuain must fight to regain Inter Miami starting spot

With Leonardo Campana in red-hot form, Gonzalo Higuain must 'fight' to regain his starting spot up-front for Inter Miami. That is the word used by head coach Phil Neville. On-loan Campana has stepped up brilliantly in the absence of the injured Higuain, scoring a hat-trick in the 3-2 victory over the New England Revolution before pre-assisting the winner against Seattle Sounders, and netting the only goal of the game on Tuesday in the Cup against Miami FC.
MLS
90min

90min

367
Followers
2K+
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy