ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanislaus County, CA

Sister of Murdered Man Reads Heartfelt Letter in Stanislaus Court

By Nora Dahl
davisvanguard.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMODESTO, CA– Paul Anthony Rosas faced attempted murder charges here this week in Stanislaus County Superior Court Department 1—through his attorney, Rosas claimed it was an act of self-defense, and because of scant evidence the prosecution did not pursue the charge. The alleged act of “self-defense” resulted...

www.davisvanguard.org

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Sacramento

18-Year-Old Arrested For Multiple Shootings In Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) — An arrest was made in a string of random shootings that involved an 18-year-old in Modesto, said the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. Officers arrested James Ganjeh in the area of Albers Road for random shootings that took place in the east part of the county. Ganjeh was safely taken into custody Saturday around 10 p.m. at his residence. Ganjeh was accused of shooting at passing cars in the past few weeks along Dusty Lane and Milnes Road. Fortunately, no one was injured in any of these shootings. Initially, victims were unable to identify Ganjeh, however, Friday afternoon a victim was able to...
MODESTO, CA
KGET

Wasco couple ordered to stand trial in child torture case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Wasco couple has been ordered to stand trial on charges they inflicted broken bones, burns and bruises on their baby. A Superior Court judge on Wednesday found there was enough evidence against Jorge Millan and Elizabeth Jara to move forward. The two are held without bail and due back in […]
WASCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stanislaus County, CA
City
Modesto, CA
Stanislaus County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Man, 32, appears in court charged with raping and murdering his girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter, then killing her brother, 13, mother and friend, 11, at sleepover

A 32-year-old man accused of murdering a mother and three children has appeared before a Crown Court judge for a pre-trial hearing. Damien Bendall is alleged to have raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, and is accused of unlawfully killing her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kidneys#Organ Transplants#Sentencing#Paul Anthony#Stanislaus Court
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YourCentralValley.com

Baby girl’s death leads to father’s arrest, police say

TURLOCK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers have arrested a man accused of murdering his two-month-old daughter, according to the Turlock Police Department. On Wednesday, around 4:30 p.m. officers say they responded to a call from hospital staff, claiming they suspected child abuse as the cause of death. During their investigation detectives say they learned from hospital […]
TURLOCK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Officer Arrested For Allegedly Secretly Recording Women In Intimate Settings

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento police officer has been arrested after an investigation into allegations he was secretly filming women during intimate encounters. The Sacramento Police Department says Officer Benjamin Gray had been on admirative leave, with his peace officer powers suspended, since January 2022 after the Folsom Police Department alerted them of their investigation. Investigators had previously said they found images of potential victims. On Monday, Sacramento police announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Gray. He turned himself in at Sacramento County Mail Jail on Monday. Police say Gray’s administrative leave will continue as the case goes through the judicial system. “As peace officers we should hold ourselves to the highest standards, both on and off-duty. This alleged criminal behavior is both disturbing and unacceptable and weakens the trust between law enforcement and the community, which we work so hard every day to build and maintain,” said Chief Katherine Lester, in a statement. Folsom police have urged anyone who was in a relationship with Gray over the last three years and feels like they may have been victimized to contact them.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Family says 2 men killed in shooting were cousins

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — “My baby’s name was Sergio Harris,” said Pamela Harris.  Pamela Harris was worried sick, waiting behind the yellow crime-scene tape since 2:30 in the morning Sunday. The panic and pain was visible on her face after 18 people were shot on K Street.  She believed her 38-year-old son, Sergio Harris, was […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Father Says Homeless Man Saved Daughter And Her Friends During Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire. Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos. “I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.” Then, the phone died. “Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said. He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX40

Suspect released weeks before Sacramento mass shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The second person arrested in connection with the Sunday morning shooting that left six people dead and a dozen people injured has a long criminal history across state lines. According to Sacramento police, Smiley Allen Martin is currently hospitalized for serious injuries after he was wounded in the gunfire that sparked […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy