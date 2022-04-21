RS&H Names Amy Davis as New CFO

Click here to read the full article. Trioscope Studios, the entertainment company that created the hybrid animation technology used in “The Liberator,” has hired Chester Rodeheaver to serve as chief financial officer for the company. Brian Lavin and Nikka Duarte were also promoted to executive vice president of development and manager of development, respectively.
Rodeheaver recently joined Trioscope from Pont Capital, a strategy and financial consulting firm that he founded with offices in Miami and Dubai. He has advised on a variety of startups, private-equity firms, family offices, investment companies and real-estate investors with his expertise on investment funds, real estate, entrepreneurial strategy, entertainment and finance.
“This expansion marks a pivotal...
