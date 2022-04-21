ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Eight races set for Kingston Kids Race Series

By Ian MacAlpine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kingston Road Runners Association is offering a Kingston Kids Race Series for the 2022 season. Eight races are scheduled in the series, with the first one to go this Saturday. The Tommy Compton Memorial two-kilometre...

